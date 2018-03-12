News By Tag
Fruit Sticker Catalog Now Available on Colnect
Fruit sticker collectors can now trade fruit stickers and manage their collections using Colnect's new centralized wiki-like fruit sticker catalog.
Colnect grows and more categories are being added with the help of volunteers of Colnect community. Fruit sticker is the third new category added to Colnect during 2018. The catalog currently displays more than 3,000 fruit stickers from 40 different countries. Every collector can contribute to the development of the fruit fsbdt sticker category on Colnect by adding items missing in the catalog.
Colnect community provides collectors with tools to trade collectibles and manage personal collections and now they are available to fruit sticker collectors. Colnect marketplace is based on the catalogs and allows to buy and sell fruit stickers.
About Colnect Collectors:
Colnect.com is an online platform for collectors of various mass-produced collectibles. It provides up-to-date wiki-like collectible catalogs and allows collectors to manage their personal collection, swap, wish, and other lists. Colnect provides tools to automatically match based on personal lists and socialize with other collectors. Colnect Marketplace allows posting listings fetching the information from the catalogs. Colnect is multilingual, currently supporting 63 languages. More information available at https://colnect.com
