"Along the Hudson River: Three New York Artists," Painting Exhibition Celebrating the Hudson River

Contemporary art at the TNC Gallery in New York City's East Village
 
NEW YORK - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- WHO: NYC based painters Tony Winters, Robin Kappy and Bob Bahr.

WHAT: "Along the Hudson River: Three New York Artists," a painting exhibition.

WHERE: TNC Gallery, 155 1st Avenue at 10th Street in New York City's East Village

WHEN: March 20 through April 30, 2018. Opening Reception March 20 from 5:30 till 7:30.

WHY: Hudson River School Art is this year's hot topic, following on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's current Thomas Cole exhibition, and this new exhibit in the East Village launches the subject squarely into the contemporary world.

These three New York artists have assembled a vibrant new exhibition of paintings centered on the Hudson River, its landscapes and its people. Tony Winters, Robin Kappy and Bob Bahr fsbdt show at the TNC Gallery from March 20 through April 30.

Tony Winters, recipient of the prestigious Hudson River Fellowship, brings classical atelier technique to paintings of the contemporary landscape. Robin Kappy, also a Hudson River Fellow, exhibits portraits and urban views of New York's denizens. Bob Bahr, longtime editor of Outdoor Painter magazine, paints views of the Hudson using triangular geometries.

As a group, these paintings are an uplifting contemporary tribute to the Hudson River School, America's first home-grown art movement. The opening reception will be held Tuesday March 20th and run through Monday April 30. The TNC Gallery is operated by the Theater for the New City in New York's East Village. The exhibition is free to the public.

