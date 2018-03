Road To The 2018 Josie Music Awards Begins!

Details begin to get released in a monthly newsletter as the independent music industry prepares for this year's big event!

Brand of The Josie Network

Media Contact

Tinamarie Passantino, COO/CFO

tina@josieshow.com

3314425833 Tinamarie Passantino, COO/CFO3314425833

End

-- The Josie Music Awards creates a monthly newsletter, "The Road to the 2018 Josie Music Awards" the show also known as the JMA's. To keep everyone updated The Josie Network has created this monthly newsletter that will be shared across social media, email, and mail so that everyone has the needed information regardless of where you are in the world. The newsletter and all needed information can also be found at the official website www.josiemusicawards.com.This is an independent music award show that covers many genres and music professionals. This award show focuses on recognizing the talents and work of the independent music community worldwide. This organization and show has grown at an astonishing rate and now is hailed as the largest independent music award show. Owned, operated, and managed solely by The Josie Network Management Team consisting of Josie Passantino fsbdt and Tinamarie Passantino.The Josie Music Awards is one of 9 brands owned by The Josie Network, LLC. Other brands under this network are The Josie Show (talk show), Country Blast Radio (licensed radio station), Confidently Ready by Josie Passantino (cosmetics, hair care, and skin care line), The Artist Collection (published book), The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame (organization), Chic Ready Pet Boutique (pet products to support animal charities), On The Spot (local cleaning company), and Indie Star Entertainment (entertainment/talent brand).The Josie Music Awards known for holding their main event in amazing venue locations will soon be making the big venue and date reveal for this year. The nomination submission process for review dates were announced yesterday as April 2nd - 30th. Go to website to read through the guidelines and get your material in order and ready to submit http://www.josiemusicawards.com If you only make one event this year, make sure this is the one!