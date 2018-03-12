News By Tag
Road To The 2018 Josie Music Awards Begins!
Details begin to get released in a monthly newsletter as the independent music industry prepares for this year's big event!
This is an independent music award show that covers many genres and music professionals. This award show focuses on recognizing the talents and work of the independent music community worldwide. This organization and show has grown at an astonishing rate and now is hailed as the largest independent music award show. Owned, operated, and managed solely by The Josie Network Management Team consisting of Josie Passantino fsbdt and Tinamarie Passantino.
The Josie Music Awards is one of 9 brands owned by The Josie Network, LLC. Other brands under this network are The Josie Show (talk show), Country Blast Radio (licensed radio station), Confidently Ready by Josie Passantino (cosmetics, hair care, and skin care line), The Artist Collection (published book), The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame (organization)
The Josie Music Awards known for holding their main event in amazing venue locations will soon be making the big venue and date reveal for this year. The nomination submission process for review dates were announced yesterday as April 2nd - 30th. Go to website to read through the guidelines and get your material in order and ready to submit http://www.josiemusicawards.com.
If you only make one event this year, make sure this is the one!
