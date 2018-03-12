 
Industry News





Author Judith Smith Wilson announces book signing/presentation for Our Friend, Precious:The Bobcat

"This is a story so moving, so inspirational and so powerful, you'll never forget it."
 
 
Our Friend, Precious: The Bobcat
Our Friend, Precious: The Bobcat
 
MESA, Ariz. - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Brighton Publishing proudly announces a presentation and book signing by featured author Judith Smith Wilson for her book Our Friend, Precious: The Bobcat at the Hancock County Public Library, 1210 Madison Street, Hawesville, Kentucky on March 22, 2018, 5 to 7 p.m. Because of the popularity of the author, attendance is anticipated to be large and early arrival is advised. The eBook and print editions are also available from bookstores and online vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.

Synopsis: Since the time of ancient Egypt, humans have been fascinated by wild animals, especially the big cats. The Wilsons, a family of wildlife lovers, have no idea what they're in for when they adopt an injured bobcat that was found in the backyard of a home near the rim of a canyon. Author Judith Smith Wilson and her husband and young daughters find surprises nearly every day as the young female bobcat invades their lives and their hearts.

They soon learn that Precious, the name they've chosen for their new family member, was domesticated and de-clawed, so she can never be returned to the wild. She's a complete failure when it comes to killing prey, and two attempts to breed her have mixed success. They also find that Precious loves to nuzzle their hair and snuggle by their side. Like any cat, Precious also enjoys playing in boxes and batting around various objects for fun—only in this case, those objects happen to be the paint brushes used by Judith, a professional artist, in her art room.

Needing her own space, Precious soon settles into a large enclosure outside, but her favorite place still remains the living room of the Wilson home every evening, when all of the other pets are shut away and the family can focus on this dynamic character who's unlike any pet they've ever owned. The impact she leaves on her new family over the following two decades of her life can never be forgotten, even in comparison to the lions Judith encounters on her African safaris.

Where Precious fsbdt came from is still a mystery. "Maybe," Judith writes, "we weren't meant to know. What I do know is that Precious came to teach us many things: Love, Patience, Laughter, and yes, even Responsibility."

"Through my tears, you will always remain, OUR FRIEND, PRECIOUS THE BOBCAT."

"This is a heart rendering story of love that is so vivid, we feel as if we have actually met and experienced Precious." said Brighton Publishing. "If this story doesn't pull at the strings of your heart, you don't have one. This story is so moving, so inspirational and so powerful, you'll never forget it."

As an accomplished award winning artist, Judith currently lives in Kentucky where she continues her artwork and writing.

https://www.brightonpublishing.com

Contact
Don McGuire
***@brightonpublishing.com
