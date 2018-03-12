Brighton Publishing signs award winning novelist Richard S. Hillman for "Finding Rafael"

Novelist Richard S. Hillman signs with Brighton Publishing LLC for his next book of political intrigue in the volatile Caribbean.

-- Brighton Publishing LLC proudly announces the signing of award winning novelist Richard S. Hillman forThe book is scheduled for release in late summer, 2018. Distributed by Ingram Content Group, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, it will be available nationwide in eBook and print versions from retail book stores and online from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading retailers. It will also be available worldwide from the Espresso Book Machine Network.Synopsis: Professor Manny Vidal learns that his missing cousin Rafael is alive and in grave danger. He and black-op contractor Jack Case search for Rafael on the Caribbean island of Guarida, where Rafael fought with the Freedom Front before it was defeated.Rafael and his pregnant wife hide on a deserted barrier island off the coast of Guarida and attempt to flee to the United States. The police murder his wife and newborn child and imprison Rafael. He becomes an unintended revolutionary when a newly-formed rebel group liberates him from Guarida's most dreaded jail. Then the police capture him again and a drug cartel seizes him from the jail, demands a ransom, and secretly moves him through fsbdt Guarida's sordid underworld and the sleazy urban jungles of Caracas and Maracaibo.The cartel kills Jack Case. Manny follows Rafael's trail with an ex-Miss Venezuela, who is active in the political opposition. When they are finally reunited, both Manny and Rafael face life-altering decisions. A Florida shrink treats Rafael as he struggles to maintain his sanity. The CIA offers Manny a position in covert intelligence.On the heels of his award winning novelwhich received much positive acclaim in the literary world, Hillman pens yet another masterpiece of suspense and intrigue," says Brighton Publishing.Richard S. Hillman has traveled around the world on the Semester-at-Sea faculty, served as Fulbright Scholar in Venezuela, participated in a People-to-People delegation in Cuba, and consulted at the U.S. State Department. He has published non-fiction works on Latin American and the Caribbean. His previous novelwon a Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) President's Award for general fiction in 2016. He and his wife reside in Florida.