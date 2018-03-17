Vinoklet Wins the Gold with "Tears of Joy"

We thank the International Wine Festival for acknowledging Cincinnati Victory by winning the Gold.

-- Our Local Winery was proud to represent Cincinnati at the International Wine Festival held locally this past weekend in the Cincinnati Convention Center. The International Wine Festival showcased 700 wines from 250 wineries around the world. We are happy to receive a Gold Medal for Tears of Joy, representing Cincinnati Ohio. Tears of Joy is a dry white wine made from locally grown Vidal Grapes & is bottled and labeled at the winery as well.Vinoklet Winery will be celebrating 30 years of winemaking with locally grown grapes and over 12,000 vines. Vinoklet wine is a local wine that is sold in over 70 local stores. Our slogan says it all. Don't fsbdt just read the description, taste and decide what you like.The announcement is acknowledgement;we don't just make wine for ourselves, but for friends, neighbors and others to share."Born in the Soil of Colerain, with Soul of CincinnatiDon't judge our wines by description but, by taste".You are the ultimate judge!