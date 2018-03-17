 
News By Tag
* Wine
* Awards
* Cincinnati
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cincinnati
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
18171615141312

Vinoklet Wins the Gold with "Tears of Joy"

We thank the International Wine Festival for acknowledging Cincinnati Victory by winning the Gold.
 
 
Tears of Joy
Tears of Joy
CINCINNATI - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Our Local Winery was proud to represent Cincinnati at the International Wine Festival held locally this past weekend in the Cincinnati Convention Center.  The International Wine Festival showcased 700 wines from 250 wineries around the world.  We are happy to receive a Gold Medal for Tears of Joy, representing Cincinnati Ohio.  Tears of Joy is a dry white wine made from locally grown Vidal Grapes & is bottled and labeled at the winery as well.

Vinoklet Winery will be celebrating 30 years of winemaking with locally grown grapes and over 12,000 vines.  Vinoklet wine is a local wine that is sold in over 70 local stores.  Our slogan says it all.  Don't fsbdt just read the description, taste and decide what you like.

The announcement is acknowledgement; we don't just make wine for ourselves, but for friends, neighbors and others to share.

"Born in the Soil of Colerain, with Soul of Cincinnati
Don't judge our wines by description but, by taste".

You are the ultimate judge!

https://www.VinokletWines.Com/

Contact
Thomas Jay [Management]
Vinoklet Winery & Restaurant
***@fuse.net
End
Source:Vinoklet Winery & Restaurant
Email:***@fuse.net Email Verified
Tags:Wine, Awards, Cincinnati
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Cincinnati - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 17, 2018
Vinoklet Winery News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share