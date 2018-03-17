News By Tag
* Wine
* Awards
* Cincinnati
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Vinoklet Wins the Gold with "Tears of Joy"
We thank the International Wine Festival for acknowledging Cincinnati Victory by winning the Gold.
Vinoklet Winery will be celebrating 30 years of winemaking with locally grown grapes and over 12,000 vines. Vinoklet wine is a local wine that is sold in over 70 local stores. Our slogan says it all. Don't fsbdt just read the description, taste and decide what you like.
The announcement is acknowledgement;
"Born in the Soil of Colerain, with Soul of Cincinnati
Don't judge our wines by description but, by taste".
You are the ultimate judge!
https://www.VinokletWines.Com/
Contact
Thomas Jay [Management]
Vinoklet Winery & Restaurant
***@fuse.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 17, 2018