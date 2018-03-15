"Top of their class, two school students decide to give themselves the ultimate test: get away with murder."

The Murder Club Part 2 - (cover)

Contact

Tony Cooper

***@gmail.com Tony Cooper

End

-- The storyis set to conclude this year in a 68 page, black and white graphic novel from writer/artist Tony Cooper. Part 1 was Kickstarted successfully in 2017, and featured the story of two school students who plot to kill then frame others for the murder.The Kickstarter will go live onforand plans to raise. Reward tiers range from a digital copy of the graphic novel for a £3 pledge, all the way to digital and physical copies of the book and all of Tony Cooper's previous comics and novels for £32.The graphic novel is written and drawn by Tony Cooper himself and is set to launch in"Lisa, a student preparing for her A-levels is recruited by fellow student Tom, who wants to see if they can use their combined intelligence to frame someone for murder. But is she working with him, or being manipulated into a situation that even she can't figure her way out of?""Ever wondered if you're a psychopath? Maybe you are. Ever wondered if you could get away with murder?The thought had never occurred to Lisa, a bright 17-year old school student preparing for her A-levels, until fellow student Tom recognises something of himself in her.He realises that she has a psychopathic personality disorder, much like himself, and decides to recruit her into a very exclusive club. He wants to use his intellect to frame people for murder, but needs an equally intelligent partner to help plan the killings.Initially appalled by his suggestion, Lisa gradually forges closer ties with Tom, the idea intriguing her. Bored rigid by schoolwork that no longer challenges her, fsbdt and feeling powerless under her controlling father, will she end up following Tom's path? And if she does, is she an equal partner in this endeavour, or is she being manipulated for Tom's own ends?"Tony Cooper was born and raised in Scotland. He studied Medicine before deciding to move into videogames for 16 years instead.In 2013 he self-published his first novel, the superhero book "Powerless". This was followed by the sequel, "Killing Gods", in 2014. He has also released a short story collection "The Resurrection Tree and Other Stories", a science fiction comedy novella called "Higgs & Soap: Galaxy Delivery".He successfully Kickstarted his first comic book "Powerless: Some Kind of Hero" in 2016, and the first part of his psychological thriller "The Murder Club: Useless Deaths" in 2017.[NOTE: after launch, this link will still work and will auto-forward to the live campaign]https://drive.google.com/open?id=1X1WPJYbT7faYNaGlI2piiFi_eaeqPEAG[NOTE: free for use on website and in print, crop and scale as needed, please contact me if you have any special requirements]https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12VKAVe7V3cqB8ps8qobto3rlAiKFangK?usp=sharinghttp://www.amazon.co.uk/Tony-Cooper/e/B00B3GO7EA/www.hungryblackbird.comhttps://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tonycooper/the-murder-club-useless-deaths-a-dark-graphic-nove