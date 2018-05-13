News By Tag
BIMECO Projects Exhibits at Grand Designs Live London Excel!
Bimeco Projects successfully exhibited at different events and are continuing their participation in different events to come. More information can be found on the website of Grand Designs.
"Based on the Channel 4 series and presented by Kevin McCloud, the show offers visitors top expert advice, new product launches and specialist exhibitors in six project zones: Build, Garden zone, Build arcade, Technology, Interior and Kitchen and Bathrooms."
We can proudly announce, after a successful 2017 exhibition, BIMECO Projects Ltd will again be exhibiting at Grand Designs Live in London on the following dates:
Saturday 5th May 2018 – Sunday 13th May 2018
Further information including the opening and closing times, and how to get to the venture can be found on Grand Designs Live website.
We will be showcasing our services which is both available for residential and commercial properties.
Our staircase sample on show offers a very good visual representation and possible configurations of the different types of staircases available along with various tread options. Balustrade types for staircases range from glass, wire, tube, mesh and more.
We will also feature a range of balustrading styles for external use. Very popular with the public at present is our laminated glass range along with other bespoke configurations. In 2017 our balustrades on our stand was a huge talking point and provided a great visual representation for visitors and we will be showcasing more balustrades systems for your viewing.
Our bespoke glass walkways can be designed for internal or external use with a variety of patterns and styles available. The glass is available in a selection of colours with the option of being frosted for an opaque finish, dispelling the misconception that all glass floors are see-through. There several non-slip patterns available, if these are not suitable then a custom pattern is an option. The glass can be cut and shaped to almost any requirement. For peace of fsbdt mind structural calculations are undertaken.
Bespoke furniture can be made to fit awkward spaces and are often a better fit than off the shelf furniture. Bespoke furniture is also the ideal option with areas with unusual/ uncommon dimensions. A popular request is for tables incorporating both stainless steel and glass.
Visit us on stand B92 in the Build section to discuss your ideas and project, we look forward to seeing you.
About the Company: BIMECO Projects is a well-established and experienced consultancy and bespoke fabrication design company based in Wolverhampton. Our services include the design, manufacture and installation of staircases, balustrades, bespoke furniture, sound reduction enclosures, stainless steel furniture, and conveyors. Our services extend to the residential properties, as well as pharmaceutical companies, food manufacturers and shopfitters.
