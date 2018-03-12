News By Tag
GemstoneSilverJewelry Launches a Fresh New Website To Break The Monotony And Improve Web Experience
The new website strengthens the company's position in the market through a more user-friendly and engaging web experience.
Their old website was doing better than they expected, which has called for a lighter and faster website with a better user experience to maintain their position in the market. This effort has come after an overwhelming response on the new moonstone jewelry collection, which has become the highlight of their business.
This will not only enable them to handle more website visits at the same time, it will also improve the way customers browse and purchase. This will help them increase their revenue that can further be invested in more jewelry designs and more methods to shop easily, which they can later implement on their website to stay ahead in the competition.
The new website is full of elements that do not look very important but are essential for customer delight. The ring/chain sizes can directly be selected and the product can be added to the cart right from the category page, without even opening the product spec page. This will save the user's precious fsbdt time if he/she wants to purchase something right away.
They have also added a testimonials page on the website to make sure that anyone visiting the website can see the experience of other users. This helps the business to win the user's trust and provide them with the confidence to purchase from them.
The new logo of the website is itself enough to translate the success they have seen in their first year in the market. It conveys the kind of position they are in the market for without any compromises.
Filia Perakis, Owner at GemstoneSilverJewelry.us LLC, has commented "The revamping of the website will change the way our users have seen us. This initiative will make it easier and quicker for them to buy from us because we have worked on every aspect of the website from their point-of-view, which we received from them in the form of comments, testimonials, reviews, etc. We also took this as an opportunity to make the website 'A Delight To Use' on mobile devices, which was 'no picnic' earlier."
GemstoneSilverJewelry.us LLC has been so successful because of their jewelry design, quality, and their marketing approach. The 'big picture' vision has paved their path to success, which they want to follow to become the one website that comes to anyone's mind, whenever they think of moonstone silver jewelry.
Please visit www.gemstonesilverjewelry.us to check out the new website with a fresh design and experience the UI and UX yourself.
