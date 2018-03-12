Eastern India's First Toyota Safety Park was being set at The Heritage School Kolkata

Toyota Safety Park was being set at The Heritage School Kolkata and was inaugurated by Mr. Akito Tachibana, MD, Toyota Kirloskar India.

-- The Heritage School witnessed a grand event today when Eastern India's First Toyota Safety Park was inaugurated by Mr. Akito Tachibana, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, India followed by Mr. Naveen Soni, Vice-president, External Affairs & CSR Division, Toyota Kirloskar, Shri Jaydeep Chitlangia, Chairman, School Managing Committee, Shri Manav Bansal, Member, School Managing Committee, The Heritage School, Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal, The Heritage School, Ms. Meenakshi Atal, Vice-principal, The Heritage School and other officials of the School and Toyota Kirloskar. Before the establishment of this safety park in the School, Toyota had provided training to the drivers as well as students of the School on traffic rules and regulations to be safe and secured while walking by the roads. The programme also witnessed lamp lighting ceremony in the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of The Heritage campus for "The Safety Model School" which was attended by Mr. Tachibana, MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India, Shri Jaydeep Chitlangia, Chairman, School Managing Committee, The Heritage School, Shri Manav Bansal, Member, School Managing Committee, The Heritage School, Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal, The Heritage School, Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions Kolkata, Mr. Ashok Manaktala, Chairman, Topsel, Mr. Amit Manaktala, MD, Topsel, Mr. Naveen Soni, VP, Toyota Kirloskar and other officials of the school.Mr. Ashok Manaktala Chairman, Topsel, presented the welcome address by stressing on the fact that safety is the prime issue nowadays in metropolitan areas. Mr. Akito Tachibana spoke about the various ways through which Toyota is reaching out to the audience to spread the message of safety. The programme also witnessed a Mime presentation on "Road safety" performed by the students followed by song and dance performances to make the event memorable in the history of Heritage fsbdt Group of Institutions, Kolkata. "For us one of the prime objectives in School education is safety and such initiatives we welcome so that every student get the finest exposure and become aware of the traffic rules and regulations which is of utmost importance,"said Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of institutions Kolkata.A short programme that spoke about this collaboration saw speeches being delivered by the dignitaries that summarised the traffic rules to be followed and the way forward in the future. The programme culminated in a Safety Pledge being taken by all present which would help transform the young students of today into sensitive and sensible road users in the future.