Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


Great Mall to Host "Muppet Babies" - Themed Disney Junior Play Date Event

 
 
Listed Under

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Great Mall invites the community to a "Muppet Babies"-themed Disney Junior Play Date event. Aimed to entertain and delight children of all ages, the event will take place on Saturday, March 17th from 1:00PM-3:00PM at the newly-renovated Great Mall.

Premiering March 23, Disney Junior's reimagined "Muppet Babies" chronicles the hilarious playroom antics of the young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and brand-new Muppet Baby, Summer Penguin. Under the watchful eye of Miss Nanny, the Muppet Babies use their imaginations to embark on countless adventures that take them to the farthest corners of the universe and demonstrate to young viewers the power and potential of imaginative play.

During the "Muppet Babies"-themed Disney Junior Play Date event, families will participate in a variety of activities including a Color Bingo Game, craft projects and more. The fun starts at 1:00PM near the Guest Service Court (Entrance 2). This event does not include live character appearances.

In October 2017, Simon announced its exciting new family programming collaboration with Disney Junior, which includes the Disney Junior Play Dates, ongoing events taking place throughout the year at 100 shopping centers across the country. The Disney Junior Play Date events will be featured throughout the fsbdt year and include on-mall activities around Holiday, Easter and other seasonal celebrations.

About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit http://www.simon.com.

Source:Great Mall
