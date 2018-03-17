News By Tag
DubMuzik's Mixtape, No Parachute Has Recognition from Legendary Rapper Chuck D
"Rain Drops" featuring Royce 5'9, Obie Trice, Swifty McVay of D12 and Lazarus
"I was blown away. It came as a shock. I never thought or knew Chuck D was rocking with the "No Parachute" mixtape," said DubMuzik of DubMuzik, LLC.
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC announced the official release of DubMuzik's mixtape, "No Parachute" on January 30, 2018. "It's been a pleasure working with DubMuzik and his team on the mixtape. It made a major influential impact in the Hip Hop arena, not just in Detroit but on a National and International level," said Tishawn Marie, Publicist and Owner of CCE. DubMuzic has revolutionized the independent hip hop scene of established and elite artists in Detroit; and will continue to set a higher standard for Producers & Artists.
Chuck D from Public Enemy Gives a Voice Drop Before the Audio plays the entire remix,"Rain Drops" featuring Royce 5'9, Obie Trice, Swifty McVay of D12 and Lazarus. You can listen to the entire audio below:
https://www.youtube.com/
DubMuzik successfully has produced many music videos, such as Lazarus' first single, "Man on a Mission" which has currently hit 1,429,064 million views on YouTube within the first week of his release. Lazarus is featured on the remix to "Rain Drops" by Royce 5'9, Obie Trice, and Swifty McVay of D12. This new remix will be premiered on Detainment Radio tonight on Cave Radio Broadcasting Network. Lazarus will be a call-in special guest between 9:00pm – 9:30pm EST and 6:00pm – 6:30pm PST on the show to talk about "Rain Drops," the upcoming music video and his recent tour with Wu-Tang. You can tune into Detainment Radio at www.crbradio.com or download the Cave Radio App from the App Store to stream on your mobile. If fsbdt you have any questions to ask Lazarus, you can call during his time frame on the broadcast at 313.879.5059, however listeners can call into the broadcast during the entire show from 8pm – 10pm EST.
"The song, "Rain Drops" was recorded by Slaughter House. I want to bring back the feel of hip hop at its best in the world of hip hop," said DubMuzik.
Not only is DubMuzik the in-house Producer for D12, but he also works with elite artists, such as co-producing with Antlive on the single, "Better Made" by Lil David Ruffin & Desztro. They released the music video with a Facebook campaign and currently has 15,509 views. Their song is also a bonus feature on DubMuzik's new mixtape, "No Parachute."
You can listen to "Rain Drops" on SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/
For Media & Blog Inquires, please contact Tishawn Marie tishawnmarie@
DubMuzik, LLC is a production team with the assistance of Producer, LaidBackz and songwriter, Lil David Ruffin. We bring clean cut production beat and melodies with the new Motown sound.
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC is a virtual based Public Relations Boutique. The firm specializes in providing innovative comprehensive communication services. We thrive on creating brand awareness; visibility; and exposure with Local, National, and International coverage. http://www.celestialcaringent.com.
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC
Tishawn Marie, Publicist
***@celestialcaringent.com
209.227.4643
