Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


U.S. News and World Report Names Hulsey, P.C. Law Firm of Austin a 2018 "Best"

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- HULSEY, PC, the Texas-based Intellectual Property law firm started by Attorney William (Bill) Hulsey, has been named one of the "Best Law Firms in Texas for 2018" in U.S. News and World Reports.  The magazine publishes an annual list to recognize excellence and achievements by the legal community.

Mr. Hulsey founded HULSEY PC in 2003, and practices Intellectual Property law in Austin, Texas; Silicon Valley, California; Rochester, New York; and Memphis, Tennessee. A native of Memphis, Mr. Hulsey earned a J.D. from the Vanderbilt School of Law where he was Senior Managing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif; a Masters in Economics from the University of Virginia focusing on technology industry economic development; and served as an Officer on nuclear submarines in the U.S. Navy.

Early in his career, Hulsey says, he was drawn to work with "creative, inventive types," especially engineers. "I continue to be amazed at the detailed and innovative ideas that clients bring to me. My goal is to help them protect and develop those ideas for the good of society and the benefit of the inventor."

Mr. Hulsey has twice been formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Commission's Export Services Award for providing excellent patent, trademark, and copyright services to foreign companies seeking intellectual property assistance in the U.S.

About U.S. News and World Report: The magazine has a long history of ranking professional, educational, health, and other services and practitioners based on specific criteria. U.S. News and Best Lawyers, the leading survey of lawyers worldwide, have joined to rank law firms in the U.S. They currently rank fsbdt firms in 75 National Practice Areas.

About HULSEY PC: In 2003, William (Bill) Hulsey started HULSEY PC, committed to promoting entrepreneurship and the protection and commercialization of his clients' intellectual property rights. HULSEY PC takes pride in obtaining for its clients expertly drafted and strategically considered patents, trademarks, copyrights, and related agreements and official filings. Mr. Hulsey has been involved as IP counsel for the intensive due diligence phases of a number of multi-million dollar corporate transactions involving clients in the telecommunications, photovoltaic solar cell, and electronic medical sensor technology fields. As a result of the IP protection and commercialization efforts of his firm, clients have received multiples of their initial valuations in these transactions. For more information, visit http://HulseyIPlaw.com.

Source:
Email:***@hulseyiplaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Patents And Trademarks, Intellectual Property, William Hulsey
Industry:Legal
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Click to Share