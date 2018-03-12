 
Industry News





Watch The Frienemies You Keep Book Tour Begins Today In New York City

Author Tearara D. Brown promotes her new book "Watch The Frienemies You Keep" at Cove Lounge NYC in Harlem today with the chance to win a free weekend getaway.
 
 
Experience the WTFYK Book Tour TODAY at Cove Lounge NYC from 5-9 pm.
Experience the WTFYK Book Tour TODAY at Cove Lounge NYC from 5-9 pm.
 
NEW YORK - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- "Watch The Frienemies You Keep" author Tearara D. Brown begins her Spring 2018 Book Tour today from 5pm to 9pm at Cove Lounge NYC in Harlem.  She will be sharing her story, reading poems and excerpts from the book, and signing copies. "Cove Lounge is a Caribbean inspired restaurant and lounge in Harlem attracting an array of business professionals, entrepreneurs, and celebrities. I'd like to thank them for the opportunity to jump start this tour.  Everyone who attends has a chance to win a weekend getaway with the purchase of a book or e-book.  It's my way of showing my appreciation to all of those who support me. "

Watch The Frienemies You Keep is an urban novel set in the inner city where the main characters Justine 'Jus Rite' Rite and Chase Carter have been friends since elementary school.  Growing up in their environment has forced them to deal with issues such as violence, sex, and drugs.  As they struggle to survive senior year and prepare for prom, fsbdt graduation, and college, both girls will learn that being street smart and being book smart are two different things.  Entering into the next stage of their lives will force them to grow from girls to women and they will have to determine if blood is thicker than water; or if water runs a little deeper.  Their friendship will be tested and they will realize that FRIENEMIES could be closer than they think.

Tearara D. Brown is an Author, Poet, Advocate, Actress, Therapist, Philanthropist, and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.  Growing up in the inner city has shown her firsthand how lack of education, resources, and substance abuse can affect a community.   Her ability to understand and relate to the younger generation has allowed her to bridge the gap and adapt to daily socioeconomic stressers. This is what drove her to write this compelling story.

Come to Cove Lounge NYC today at 325 Malcolm X Blvd., New York, NY 10027 from 5 pm to 9 pm to meet Tearara D. Brown in person.

Visit http://WTFYK.com to download or order a hard copy of Watch The Frienemies You Keep now.

Click to Share