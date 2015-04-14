 
News By Tag
* IronGarden
* TonySokol
* Vampires
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newark
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


Iron Garden Resurrects La Commedia del Sangue: Vampyr Theatre in a Celebration of the Dark Gods

Interactive Performance Art entitled, " Let Us Prey" - Celebrating the Pantheon of Vampire Gods at Club QXT
 
 
Let Us Prey at the Iron Garden
Let Us Prey at the Iron Garden
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
IronGarden
TonySokol
Vampires

Industry:
Event

Location:
Newark - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

NEWARK, N.J. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- The undead-but-not-forgotten La Commedia del Sangue:  Vampyr Theatre rises from a shallow grave on March 30, 2018, with creator Tony Sokol and a new cast of immortals.

Sokol presides over the ceremony, mixing his distinct nihilism with fresh insights on the connection between the modern vampire mythos and the old Gods.  The ritual promises a heady mixture of audience participation, sanguine shenanigans, a touch of magic, and collateral damage for all those in attendance.

Mortals will taste darker pleasures than the usual vampire themed dance party with fake fangs and carbonated True Blood. Sokol plans to "upend the vampire community with this subversive send-up of the very rituals that they claim to hold dear." Sokol consulted with the Kali Mandir in Laguna Beach, CA to alleviate offense to Kali, proven to be destructive when disrespected. We get the feeling real vampire magickal rituals can, in fact, be dangerous.

Sokol performed his first vampire rituals in 1988. Anne Rice's Interview with a Vampire was published a over a decade before, Hammer Horror's Vampire fsbdt Circus hit cinemas in 1971. He brought Vampyr Theatre to the stage in 1992, offering live performances "for vampires by vampires" usually seen on a screen. Plasma pictures continue today, as Living Among Us, the last film starring John Hurd, started the year with a blood red carpet event featuring notorious vampire community nobility Emperor Don Henrie and LA's Vampire Queen, Maria Mors; The X-Files is portraying surgical blood rituals (http://www.denofgeek.com/us/tv/the-x-files/271723/discuss...) and the much anticipated Vampire Chronicles TV Series is even now being adapted by Rice's son Christopher for Paramount TV.

The Iron Garden March Gathering is produced by high priestess Madame X, matriarch of House of Dreaming. Author Eddie Massey will be keynote speaker. The event happens Friday, March 30, 2018, at 9 p.m. at QXT's Downstairs, 248 Mulberry Street, Newark, N.J. The Iron Garden March Gathering costs $10 at the door for men. Women get in free until 11 p.m.

Facebook Event Page (https://www.facebook.com/events/2113795942176977/?active_...)

Contact
Marie Bargas
***@stylecoven.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stylecoven.com Email Verified
Tags:IronGarden, TonySokol, Vampires
Industry:Event
Location:Newark - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share