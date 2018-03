Iron Garden Resurrects La Commedia del Sangue: Vampyr Theatre in a Celebration of the Dark Gods

Interactive Performance Art entitled, " Let Us Prey" - Celebrating the Pantheon of Vampire Gods at Club QXT

Let Us Prey at the Iron Garden

-- The undead-but-not-forgottenrises from a shallow grave on March 30, 2018, with creator Tony Sokol and a new cast of immortals.Sokol presides over the ceremony, mixing his distinct nihilism with fresh insights on the connection between the modern vampire mythos and the old Gods. The ritual promises a heady mixture of audience participation, sanguine shenanigans, a touch of magic, and collateral damage for all those in attendance.Mortals will taste darker pleasures than the usual vampire themed dance party with fake fangs and carbonated True Blood. Sokol plans toSokol consulted with the Kali Mandir in Laguna Beach, CA to alleviate offense to Kali, proven to be destructive when disrespected. We get the feeling real vampire magickal rituals can, in fact, be dangerous.Sokol performed his first vampire rituals in 1988. Anne Rice'swas published a over a decade before, Hammer Horror'shit cinemas in 1971. He brought Vampyr Theatre to the stage in 1992, offering live performances "for vampires by vampires" usually seen on a screen. Plasma pictures continue today, as, the last film starring John Hurd, started the year with a blood red carpet event featuring notorious vampire community nobility Emperor Don Henrie and LA's Vampire Queen, Maria Mors;is portraying surgical blood rituals ( http://www.denofgeek.com/ us/tv/the-x- files/271723/ discuss... ) and the much anticipatedTV Series is even now being adapted by Rice's son Christopher for Paramount TV.The Iron Garden March Gathering is produced by high priestess Madame X, matriarch of House of Dreaming. Author Eddie Massey will be keynote speaker. The event happens Friday, March 30, 2018, at 9 p.m. at QXT's Downstairs, 248 Mulberry Street, Newark, N.J. The Iron Garden March Gathering costs $10 at the door for men. Women get in free until 11 p.m.Facebook Event Page ( https://www.facebook.com/ events/2113795942176977/? active_...