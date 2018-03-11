News By Tag
Tower Commercial Mortgage arranges $2.95M in Fannie Mae Financing for a 24 Unit Multifamily Asset in
The sponsor approached Tower Commercial Mortgage two years ago to find construction financing for the project. The sponsor had been looking for two years and was unable to secure financing. Tower Commercial Mortgage was able to secure construction financing fsbdt within six weeks.
Mike De Carlo, President of Tower Commercial Mortgage, said "We are thrilled with the outcome of this loan as the project was a very successful project and that the property's sponsor couldn't be happier." He said, "Salt Lake City, Utah is rapidly growing and demand for housing is strong. There are many people moving in from outside the state, attracted to the many recreational activities the state of Utah offers. So new multifamily projects are necessary to keep up with the additional demand."
To learn more about Tower Commercial Mortgage and how they can help you secure a commercial mortgage, please contact their office at 801-754-4606 or visit their website, www.towercommercialmortgage.com
