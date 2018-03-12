Corey Glover and Michael Ciro - Live Acoustic Performance on GingerNewYork TV Show - NYC

World Renowned Artists COREY GLOVER & MICHAEL CIRO Visit Host Ginger Broderick to Discuss Their Touring Life & Upcoming Projects. RSVP for Studio Audience, Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Spectrum Ch. 34 & 1995, Friday, March 23, 2018, 2pm