Watch The Frienemies You Keep Book Tour Begins In New York City
Author Tearara D. Brown promotes her new book "Watch The Frienemies You Keep" at Cove Lounge NYC in Harlem with the chance to win a free weekend getaway.
Watch The Frienemies You Keep is an urban novel set in the inner city where the main characters Justine 'Jus Rite' Rite and Chase Carter have been friends since elementary school. Growing up in their environment has forced them to deal with fsbdt issues such as violence, sex, and drugs. As they struggle to survive senior year and prepare for prom, graduation, and college, both girls will learn that being street smart and being book smart are two different things. Entering into the next stage of their lives will force them to grow from girls to women and they will have to determine if blood is thicker than water; or if water runs a little deeper. Their friendship will be tested and they will realize that FRIENEMIES could be closer than they think.
Tearara D. Brown is an Author, Poet, Advocate, Actress, Therapist, Philanthropist, and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Growing up in the inner city has shown her firsthand how lack of education, resources, and substance abuse can affect a community. Her ability to understand and relate to the younger generation has allowed her to bridge the gap and adapt to daily socioeconomic stresses. This is what drove her to write this compelling story.
Visit Cove Lounge NYC at 325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027 on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 5pm to 9pm to meet Tearara D. Brown in person. The Cove Lounge is a Caribbean inspired restaurant and lounge in Harlem attracting an array of business professionals, entrepreneurs, and celebrities.
Visit http://www.WTFYK.com to download or order a hard copy of Watch The Frienemies You Keep now.
