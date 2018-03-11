Watch The Frienemies You Keep Book Tour Begins In New York City

Author Tearara D. Brown promotes her new book "Watch The Frienemies You Keep" at Cove Lounge NYC in Harlem with the chance to win a free weekend getaway.

Visit the WTFYK Book Tour at Cove Lounge NYC from 5-9pm on Saturday 3-17-18

--She will be sharing her story, reading poems and excerpts from the book, and offering signed copies. "In addition to signing copies of my book, I'll also be offering the chance to win a weekend getaway with the purchase of every book or e-book sold this weekend. It's my way of showing my appreciation to all of those who support me."is an urban novel set in the inner city where the main characters Justine 'Jus Rite' Rite and Chase Carter have been friends since elementary school. Growing up in their environment has forced them to deal with fsbdt issues such as violence, sex, and drugs. As they struggle to survive senior year and prepare for prom, graduation, and college, both girls will learn that being street smart and being book smart are two different things. Entering into the next stage of their lives will force them to grow from girls to women and they will have to determine if blood is thicker than water; or if water runs a little deeper. Their friendship will be tested and they will realize that FRIENEMIES could be closer than they think.is an Author, Poet, Advocate, Actress, Therapist, Philanthropist, and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Growing up in the inner city has shown her firsthand how lack of education, resources, and substance abuse can affect a community. Her ability to understand and relate to the younger generation has allowed her to bridge the gap and adapt to daily socioeconomic stresses. This is what drove her to write this compelling story.The Cove Lounge is a Caribbean inspired restaurant and lounge in Harlem attracting an array of business professionals, entrepreneurs, and celebrities.Visitto download or order a hard copy of Watch The Frienemies You Keep now.