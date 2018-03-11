News By Tag
Odell Construction Inc. Named 2018 Contractor of the Year by NARI Greater Cleveland
Odell Construction Inc., in Westlake, was a recipient of five 2018 CotY Awards receiving three 1ST Places, a 2ND Place, and an Honorable Mention in the Residential Addition $50-100K, Residential Interior $100-175K, Residential Bathroom $30-45K, Residential Interior $50-100K, and Residential Kitchen $45-60K categories. The awards are part of an annual competition held by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), Greater Cleveland Chapter, located at 3500 Lorain Ave. #200 in Cleveland.
The "Contractor of the Year" (CotY) Awards are widely considered the premier competition of its kind throughout the remodeling industry. This competition is a true test for quality workmanship and advanced remodeling techniques and provides the highest professional recognition from industry peers. Winners were announced at NARI Greater Cleveland's annual Evening of Excellence on March 9th at the Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square.
Odell Construction Inc. is a full-service design-build remodeling contractor in Westlake, Ohio that specializes in kitchens, bathrooms, interiors, exteriors, additions, and custom cabinetry and millwork. Their primary focuses are on customer service, quality of work, integrity, communication, and providing innovative building solutions to create one of a kind spaces that exceed client goals and expectations. https://www.odellconstructioninc.com
To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a professional in the home improvement industry and NARI Greater Cleveland member in good standing. All projects submitted for judging must be an improvement or an addition to an existing structure in order to be considered. New construction projects are not eligible. Competing projects must also have been completed between July 1, 2015 through November 30, 2016.
An impartial panel of judges, who are considered experts within the industry and associated fields, selected winners based on each entrant's project description and "before and after" photography. Judging was based on aesthetic appeal, use of materials, functionality of space, skill and craftsmanship. Awards are given to those who recognized their client's needs and used the highest level of skill in design, planning, and execution to deliver the finished remodeling project. CotY Award Winners are recognized as top remodeling professionals in the home improvement industry.
Winning projects for the 2018 CotY Awards will be featured in the Spring/Summer issue of RemodelOhio Magazine – NARI Greater Cleveland's remodeling guide and fsbdt membership directory, distributed throughout northeast via Cleveland Magazine. To receive your free copy of RemodelOhio, please call NARI Greater Cleveland at 216-631-7764. NARI – Remodeling Done Right.TM
NARI Greater Cleveland is "The Reliable Remodeling Resources for Contractors, Consumers and the Community". Our mission is to professionalize the home improvement industry while serving as an ally to homeowners in northern Ohio. Members are required to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and meet professional requirements including a favorable report from both the Better Business Bureau and Ohio Attorney General's office. Consumers can receive a free copy of NARI Greater Cleveland's RemodelOhio Magazine containing a list of NARI members and helpful remodeling tips by calling (216) 631-7764 or emailing info@NARIcleveland.com (mailto:info@
