European Waterways Completes $500,000 Fleet-Wide Upgrades of Luxury Hotel Barges
Program includes redesigned sundecks and saloons, new bathrooms and new Mercedes-Benz minivans
According to Managing Director Derek Banks, the company's upgrades always begin at their most basic, with a thorough inspection and repair, where necessary, of all its vessels to ensure they operate smoothly and quietly. The maintenance is part of a rolling annual program to provide its guests with the most comfortable experience as they cruise the canals and waterways of some of the world's most picturesque countryside.
"It's the small details that make the difference between a good vacation and a great one," said Banks. "Once we have the engineering work completed, we are free to focus upon the exclusive, personalized service that our guests adore. This includes working with renowned interior designer Marion Falchi and her team to create interiors that are a wonderful mixture of homely tradition and contemporary style."
Making the Grade
The company's latest upgrades include a complete redesign of the saloon for the 12-passenger L'Impressionniste hotel barge, which cruises Southern Burgundy, France. The hotel barge also received a new staircase, bar area, banquettes, and an oval dining table to help create more space and seating. The 8-passenger L'Art de Vivre, cruising Northern Burgundy, was upgraded with new bathrooms, while the Anjodi, an 8-passenger vessel on the Canal du Midi, was fitted with a new hardwood sundeck to complement a new saloon last year. Deck furniture has also been upgraded across many of the vessels.
European Waterways' luxury hotel barges in Scotland, which cruise Loch Ness and the Great Glen between Inverness and Fort William on the Caledonian Canal, have been spruced up for the new season. The 8-passenger fsbdt Scottish Highlander, whose subtle use of tartan furnishing recalls a comfortable country house, has been improved with a new guest entrance and easier access. Meanwhile, the elegant 12-passenger Spirit of Scotland, the most recent addition to the fleet, has received a new Jacuzzi, new curtains, carpets and improved interior lighting.
European Waterways also purchased new Mercedes-Benz minivans to chauffeur their guests during off-shore excursions.
About European Waterways
Hotel Barging is a boutique, unique experience which offers an immersive, all inclusive "gentle voyage of discovery" that focuses upon the culture, history, fine wine and gourmet cuisine of the region. With a 6 to 20 person capacity and 1:2 crew to guest ratio, European Waterways are able to provide an impeccable level of on board service and can transport their guests on the intimate inland waterways that are inaccessible to larger vessels. This fascinating network of smaller canals allows for flexibility, spontaneity and ample opportunity to hop off and explore the beautiful surroundings via bicycle or on foot. In addition to this there are daily chauffeured excursions "off the beaten track" to a wide variety of enthralling locations, from exquisite wine tastings to private tours of stately homes. With over 40 years' experience and a fleet that spans nine countries it is the largest luxury hotel barging company in Europe. For more information, call 1-877-879-8808 or visit them on line at http://www.europeanwaterways.com.
Media Contact
Andrew Stevens
***@herman-almontepr.com
212-616-1190
