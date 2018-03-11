 
LGM Pharma Acquires Compounding Business Division From Zeta

LGM Pharma is an innovation-driven API company, involved in distribution of quality cGMP pharma ingredients to leading pharmaceutical companies.
 
 
Listed Under

BOCA RATON, Fla. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- LGM Pharma LLC, with locations in Erlanger Kentucky and Boca Raton, Florida, today completed the acquisition of Zeta Pharmaceuticals' compounding business.  In Q4 2017, LGM received a significant growth capital investment from private equity firm, New Harbor Capital in Chicago.  The acquisition of Zeta's compounding business is a part of LGM's strategy to invest in expanding its market presence and capabilities in an effort to better serve the pharmaceutical industry with a broad range of API and complementary services.  The acquisition of Zeta will expand LGM Pharma's current product offering within the compounding business segment, as well as strengthen its manufacturer relationships, enabling it to better support its customers.

Gideon Schurder, LGM Pharma's commercial director stated: "With this Zeta acquisition we look forward to further streamlining our customers' experience throughout all stages of the supply chain while providing expanded product offerings, enhanced warehousing and distribution centers for "just in time" door to door delivery as well as improved performance and technical capabilities. We believe that as the pharmacy industry is becoming more conscious of the need towards working with high quality and reputable API sources, LGM are uniquely positioned to provide even greater added-value to this business segment".

Mendy Schurder, LGM Pharma's COO fsbdt stated: "In parallel with this acquisition, LGM is investing aggressively in its operational infrastructure through key additions to its senior management team, additional acquisitions and integration of sophisticated technologies & intelligence platforms; we look forward to sharing these developments with our customers as we move forward with this exciting growth agenda."

"Zeta is comfortable knowing that LGM has built a very strong position and reputation in this segment of the pharmaceutical industry and will continue to provide excellent service and support to Zeta's customers within this segment.  LGM's co-founders Mendy Schurder and Gideon Schurder have demonstrated a commitment to high quality, innovation and reliable service to its existing customers." said Paul Harper, Zeta's owner.

For more information visit http://www.lgmpharma.com.
Source:LGM Pharma
