Southern Ocean Chamber CEO honored with Freeholder Tourism Award April 19
Lori Pepenella will be recognized for tourism leadership during the Salute to Ocean County by receiving the Freeholder Joseph Vicari Award of Tourism Achievement
Pepenella was nominated and chosen by colleagues throughout the county, through the Ocean County Business & Tourism Advisory Board. In addition to serving on the county board since 2008, she has been recognized on a state and national level for initiative that have brought the Long Beach Island Region into the fore front for tourism leadership. The Ocean County Tourism and Business Advisory Council was established by the Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders to identify, promote and support Ocean County's tourism assets. In recent years, the council created an annual award in the name of the tourism liaison, Freeholder JOSEPH H. VICARI, to recognize an individual or organization who significantly contributed to the growth of tourism in Ocean County.
The event, to be held at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College, will begin with a dessert reception at 6:00 PM on April 19, 2018.
