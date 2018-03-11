News By Tag
New Fantasy Novel to be Released in April
Experience the Last Days of Terlan. The Start of a New Fantasy Series.
"I want to write things that I like to read and haven't seen before," said Dañiel L. Garcia, author of the new book, The Chronicles of Terlan: Daedala. "This story is something that has germinated since I started studying. After I came back from living in Japan I felt compelled to write the book."
The Chronicles of Terlan: Daedala describes the lives of the inhabitants of the forgotten continent Terlan. Among these witnesses is Asmada, a former member of a Triumvirate of Immortals that ruled Terlan in centuries past. He seeks revenge and searches for the path to regain fsbdt his lost power. Unwillingly drawn into these events are Dae and her family.
About Dañiel L. Garcia
Dañiel L. Garcia, a writer, translator, and occasional animator living in Germany, studied Japanology, English Studies and Media Science at the University of Trier and is inspired by classic science fiction and fantasy themes. He likes creating characters with their own unique abilities and flaws. His latest book, The Chronicles of Terlan: Daedala, is the first in a new series and will be released on April 10th 2018. The Chronicles of Terlan: Daedala is currently available for pre-order as an eBook priced at $2.99 at major retailers, including Apple iBooks, Barnes & Noble, Smashwords, Kobo, and Amazon. Follow Dañiel L. Garcia on social media at Twitter @Author_D_Garcia or visit his Smashwords Author page for more information at https://www.smashwords.com/
