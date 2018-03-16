 
Industry News





March 2018
New Sign-Writing For our Newest Van

Removals In York have had sign writing added to the new Ford transit luton they recently purchased
 
 
28467915_2000628643520954_1589898329091413157_n
YORK, England - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Removals In York added another 3.5ton luton removal van to their fleet of removals vehicles when purchasing a second hand Ford Transit 2.4tdci t350 luton box van. After a few months of repairs and upgrades they have now had it sign written into company colors and logos.

The sign-writing itself was carried out bye Hull's premier sign writer and graphics specialist Richard Holey at SWP Graphics in Hull.

The owner of Removals In York is a huge HULL CITY AFC fan and already has a ford transit van in a livery matched to his favorite football teams colors. So it was only right the new van should match closely to maintain a similar company image. Hence the white transit luton was adorned with the black and amber fsbdt lettering that Hull City have used for years on their crests and match day kits.

I hope you like the attached picture of the bosses beloved mk7 transit as much as he enjoys driving around the country displaying his company details.

If your looking for sign writing or vehicle wrapping yourself you can contact Richard yourself by Visiting his website at http://www.signzwp.co.uk. You can also call him on Hull: 01482 770280 or 07505 216404.

To find out more about Removals In York or if you are interested in the services we provide you can find more info on our website at https://www.removalsinyork.co/removalsyork. You also call us on York: 01904 375980 / 07955 240909

Sam Turner
hullandyorkremovals@gmail.com
01904 375980
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2018
