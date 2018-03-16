News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Sign-Writing For our Newest Van
Removals In York have had sign writing added to the new Ford transit luton they recently purchased
The sign-writing itself was carried out bye Hull's premier sign writer and graphics specialist Richard Holey at SWP Graphics in Hull.
The owner of Removals In York is a huge HULL CITY AFC fan and already has a ford transit van in a livery matched to his favorite football teams colors. So it was only right the new van should match closely to maintain a similar company image. Hence the white transit luton was adorned with the black and amber fsbdt lettering that Hull City have used for years on their crests and match day kits.
I hope you like the attached picture of the bosses beloved mk7 transit as much as he enjoys driving around the country displaying his company details.
If your looking for sign writing or vehicle wrapping yourself you can contact Richard yourself by Visiting his website at http://www.signzwp.co.uk. You can also call him on Hull: 01482 770280 or 07505 216404.
To find out more about Removals In York or if you are interested in the services we provide you can find more info on our website at https://www.removalsinyork.co/
Contact
Sam Turner
hullandyorkremovals@
01904 375980
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2018