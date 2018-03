New Sign-Writing For our Newest Van

Removals In York have had sign writing added to the new Ford transit luton they recently purchased

Sam Turner

hullandyorkremovals@ gmail.com

01904 375980 Sam Turner01904 375980

Removals In York added another 3.5ton luton removal van to their fleet of removals vehicles when purchasing a second hand 2.4tdci t350 luton box van. After a few months of repairs and upgrades they have now had it sign written into company colors and logos. The sign-writing itself was carried out by Hull's premier sign writer and graphics specialist at Signs WP. The owner of Removals In York is a huge Hull City AFC fan and already has a ford transit van in a livery matched to his favorite football teams colors. So it was only right the new van should match closely to maintain a similar company image. Hence the white transit luton was adorned with the black and amber HCAFC lettering that Hull City have used for years on their crests and match day kits.