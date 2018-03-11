News By Tag
Urban Assembly student wins NYC Finals: to compete in 35th Annual National Shakespeare Competition
Juan Jimenez Pena from Professional Performing Arts School earned second place, and Abigail Arader from Dwight School was awarded third place at the New York City Branch competition held at The Morgan Library & Museum. Each student performed a Shakespearean monologue of their choice and recited a sonnet. Competitors were judged on their understanding of their selected texts and on their ability to communicate their interpretation to the audience. Judges for the Branch Competition included Andrea Haring, Executive Director, Linklater Center for Voice and Language; Abbi Hawk, Actor; Dr. Cristina Leon Alfar, Associate Professor, Hunter College; Geoffrey Owens, Actor; and Robert Young, Director of Education, retired, Folger Shakespeare Library.
Prizes for the competition included $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place, and the first and second place students' teachers received tickets to the upcoming performance or King Lear, generously donated by the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
"Our twelve finalists were selected from more than 75 school competitions throughout the city and have provided a wonderful afternoon filled with Shakespeare. We also extend a thank you to the teachers who go well outside the hours of their school day to support their students and Shakespeare. You are the foundation of the ESU National Shakespeare Competition."
The English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition isa performance-
Christina, as the winner of the ESU New York City fsbdt Branch competition will represent the NYC Branch in the ESU National Shakespeare Competition at the world-renowned Lincoln Center Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on April 23, competing with more than 50 other winners from Branch competitions nationwide. On stage, each will perform a monologue and sonnets before a panel of distinguished judges as well as their fellow contestants. Based on their performances, seven to ten students will advance to a final round. Those finalists, performing their selections along with a cold reading of a monologue, compete for the first place award, which is an all-expenses-
Founded in 1920, The English-Speaking Union is a non-profit, non-political educational organization that employs English as a catalyst to foster global understanding and good will through educational and cultural exchange programs. The ESU carries out its work through a network of 58 Branches nationwide along with affiliates in the United Kingdom and 60 other countries. For additional information about the English-Speaking Union, please visit www.esuus.org.
