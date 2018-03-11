News By Tag
The School District of Lee County to participate in education career fair on April 19 in Boston
The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 at the George Sherman Union building on the campus of Boston University, 775 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston.
Career fair attendees will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from The School District of Lee County, headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, to learn more about the school system and eligibility requirements for future employment.
For more information about the career fair, visit www.merccareerfair.com.
MERC 2018 is free for students and alumni from member institutions:
The School District of Lee County is currently hiring for the upcoming 2018-19 school year, and a variety of teaching positions are available for grades K-5, special education, science and mathematics, and reading and language arts. Career opportunities are updated regularly on the District's website; a complete listing can be found at www.leeschools.net/
The School District of Lee County's efforts to put "The Right Talent in the Right Place" means that new teachers will receive the support and necessary resources that will enable them to succeed upon entering the field of education. The fsbdt District offers a competitive and comprehensive compensation plan for its employees, and the starting compensation package of $52,984 encompasses salary, medical coverage and life insurance, pension and investment plan contributions, and social security and Medicare employer contributions. A relocation bonus may be available to assist with moving to the area. Additional benefits and earning opportunities are also available via advanced degree supplement, summer school, athletic coaching and more. Upon hire, a personal benefits selection process will be made available to eligible employees.
For more information on applying to The School District of Lee County, call 239-337-8640 or email careers@leeschools.net.
About the School District of Lee County: Lee County Public Schools is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd-largest district in the United States. The District educates more than 94,000 students in grades K-12 and is a model for others in the state and around the nation. With approximately 10,000 full- and part-time employees, the District is one of the county's largest employers. As the District builds new schools and renovates and expands existing facilities to accommodate the unprecedented growth experienced in the last several years, the District has become one of Southwest Florida's largest developers.
