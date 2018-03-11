News By Tag
K. Hovnanian® Homes Build On Your Lot Division is now hiring Sales Consultants and Sales Managers
The division has opportunities throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
"We are currently seeking New Home Sales Consultants and Sales Managers here in the Columbus and Canton, Ohio area, as well as Pittsburgh,"
Sales Consultants will learn all products, sell homes and secure contracts. Other responsibilities include maintaining the sales database and shopping the area competition. Sales Managers will be responsible for the overall sales success of multiple market areas. Other responsibilities include: Ensuring sales are above and beyond plan; developing and implementing programs that ensure high customer satisfaction scores; striving to increase Sales Consultant conversion rates; observing, isolating and determining project objections and recommending solutions, and providing on-site skills development for Sales Consultants.
K. Hovnanian® Homes offers its employees a full host of pre-tax benefits, including a matching 401k plan with 100 percent vested interests through the Hovnanian Savings and Investment Retirement Plan. "These benefits help to ensure you see financial stability for years to come," said Lazar.
All employees are offered a "Total Rewards" package that includes benefits, professional development, wellness programs, recognition and work/life programs. "These programs are designed to meet the needs of you and your family with medical, dental and vision plans, EAP counseling services, flexible spending accounts and more," said Lazar. "K. Hovnanian® Homes truly seeks to support your needs to balance priorities at work and home. That's why so many are eager to join our wonderful team."
K. Hovnanian® Homes also provides company-paid life and AD&D insurance, long-term disability insurance, and business travel and accident insurance plans, in addition to worker's compensation insurance and voluntary supplemental and dependent insurance. "These programs ensure you and your family have the financial protection for whatever curve balls life may throw at you," Lazar added.
Other employee benefits include: K. Hovnanian home purchase discount; supplier and subcontractor discounts; discounted home, auto, boater's and renter's insurance; entertainment discounts; vacation and sick time; dependent sick time; leaves of absence, and paid company holidays.
All new Sales Consultants take part in an onboarding process called "Strong Start". This is a one-week long, all expenses paid trip that outlines fsbdt corporate culture, process, selling systems, etc. The program takes place in either Florida, Texas or Arizona. It is followed by a bimonthly "Warrior Sales Call". All Sales Consultants are required to watch a video and complete a short assignment in advance of this educational call.
Bridget Hambleton, a Sales Consultant with the K. Hovnanian® Homes Build On Your Lot Division, says that working at K. Hovnanian® Homes has been and will continue to be one of the most rewarding experiences of her life. "You have to love an organization that encourages personal and professional development,"
Kim Erhardt, Sales Consultant with the K. Hovnanian® Homes Build On Your Lot Division, also loves working for the K. Hovnanian® Sales Team. "We are rewarded by the effort and hard work put forth, and this is both challenging and rewarding," she says. "I feel like I'm not just an employee, but we are a big family and I am proud to be part of this amazing company."
If you are a high-energy, goal-oriented and sales-focused individual seeking to make a six-figure income, then call Kim Stanziani, National Sales Recruiter, at 732-383-2681 or submit your resume to kstanziani@khov.com.
ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey. The Company is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. As the developer of K. Hovnanian's®
Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company's 2016 annual report, can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.
Media Contact
Design 446
Laura Crossan
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
