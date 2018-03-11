Shell Point informational seminar coming to the Naples area March 27

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- CUTLINE: On Tuesday, March 27 Naples residents are invited to come learn about Shell Point's resort-style retirement options and lifecare from an experienced retirement counselor at the Hilton Naples from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shell Point Retirement Community continues the Shell Point Retirement Roadshow with an informational seminar for residents of the Naples area on Tuesday, March 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples.

This educational presentation offers guests the opportunity to learn about the resort-style retirement options and comprehensive lifecare available in this nationally recognized retirement community in Fort Myers

During the presentation, Shell Point's experienced retirement counselors will explain the benefits received when becoming a resident at Shell Point, the benefits of lifecare, fsbdt the numerous retirement options available and an overview of the community. Once the presentation is complete, guests will have the chance to ask specific questions and schedule a visit to the community for a personal tour.

"For Naples residents that may want to learn more about the community before traveling north, we're excited to bring the presentation to their area and educate them on the many benefits that Shell Point has to offer." says Ronette Icso, vice president of sales and marketing. "By bringing the presentation closer to their current homes, they can determine if it is an option they would like to consider for their life planning, and if it is, they can take the next step to come for a tour of our beautiful campus and see it for themselves."

Admission to the seminar is free and refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are requested by calling 239-466-1131 or registering online at www.shellpoint.org/roadshow.
Source:Shell Point
