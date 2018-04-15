News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Received Grants From The Elisha Leavenworth Foundation
The non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury, CT received nearly $30,000 in generous funds from the non-profit Elisha Leavenworth Foundation in Waterbury for the purchase of a pre-owned box truck and bed-mattress sets for children.
Photographed standing alongside the newly-acquired Acts 4 Ministry box truck from the left were Elisha Leavenworth Foundation President Cathy Smith, Acts 4 Ministry Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, and Bill Palomba, Blasius Chevrolet Marketing Manager
"We are so tremendously grateful to the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation,"
Cathy Smith, president of the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation, commented, "The mission of Acts 4 Ministry is in alignment with the mission of the Foundation. We very much respect and admire Acts 4 Ministry's work within our community and the impact this organization has had in meeting the needs of people-in-need, especially, children."
The newly-acquired five-year-old, low-mileage box truck was procured through the generous donation of the Foundation from Blasius Chevrolet in Waterbury which included a thorough maintenance check for ensured safety. Bill Palomba, Blasius Chevrolet Marketing Manager commented, "Blasius Chevrolet is pleased to be able to lend assistance to such a well-run and meaningful organization as Acts 4 Ministry. The value of the work they do in relation to the resources with which to do it is truly remarkable, and we are hopeful this truck will prove a boost to their efforts."
Carabetta added, "Additional services for the truck were procured from The Print Shop in Wolcott which not only wrapped the truck with our non-profit organization's logo, they also freshened the truck's paint for a professional presentation and instant recognition by recipients of deliveries of mattresses, beds, and furniture to area families-in-
"The mission of the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation,"
In December 2016, The Elisha Leavenworth Foundation provided a grant for the purchase of mattresses and Carabetta stated, "That generous grant of $25,000 was utilized throughout 2017 to purchase brand new bedframes and mattresses that were delivered to over 200 children. This newly-acquired truck in 2018 will allow Acts 4 Ministry to expand the territory we service which in turn increases our need for volunteers to support our ongoing efforts to pick-up and deliver mattresses, beds, and furnishings."
The non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry is a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the physical needs of others. "We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus a free furniture distribution program," Carabetta stated.
"Through generous private donations and exceedingly generous grants such as what we have most gratefully received from the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation, we are able to create normalcy for families with children in the hopesthatthey may have a proper night's sleep, which directly affects their schooling and social interactions.We believe in the power of a good night's sleepforchildrenregardless of a family's income status."
For more information on Acts 4 Ministry, and current donation and volunteer needs, visit http://www.acts4.org, or call 203-574-2287.
Contact
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta
***@acts4.org
2035742287
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse