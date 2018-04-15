 
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Received Grants From The Elisha Leavenworth Foundation

The non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury, CT received nearly $30,000 in generous funds from the non-profit Elisha Leavenworth Foundation in Waterbury for the purchase of a pre-owned box truck and bed-mattress sets for children.
 
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury received notable grants from the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation (ELF) totaling nearly $30,000. The grants were directed specifically to provide the purchase of a much-needed box truck and complete bed sets for children-in-need throughout the Greater Waterbury community via Acts 4 Ministry's Sleep Well campaign. Within the grants, the Foundation provided the graphic logo wrapping of the previously-owned box truck for delivery of beds and free furniture to low-income individuals and families-in-need across the region.
Photographed standing alongside the newly-acquired Acts 4 Ministry box truck from the left were Elisha Leavenworth Foundation President Cathy Smith, Acts 4 Ministry Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, and Bill Palomba, Blasius Chevrolet Marketing Manager

"We are so tremendously grateful to the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation," stated Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, "for their tremendous outpouring of generosity specifically directed toward children-in-need in our area. These funds from the Foundation will provide a source of good sleep, health, and well-being for many, many local area children in low-income families."

Cathy Smith, president of the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation, commented, "The mission of Acts 4 Ministry is in alignment with the mission of the Foundation. We very much respect and admire Acts 4 Ministry's work within our community and the impact this organization has had in meeting the needs of people-in-need, especially, children."

The newly-acquired five-year-old, low-mileage box truck was procured through the generous donation of the Foundation from Blasius Chevrolet in Waterbury which included a thorough maintenance check for ensured safety. Bill Palomba, Blasius Chevrolet Marketing Manager commented, "Blasius Chevrolet is pleased to be able to lend assistance to such a well-run and meaningful organization as Acts 4 Ministry. The value of the work they do in relation to the resources with which to do it is truly remarkable, and we are hopeful this truck will prove a boost to their efforts."

Carabetta added, "Additional services for the truck were procured from The Print Shop in Wolcott which not only wrapped the truck with our non-profit organization's logo, they also freshened the truck's paint for a professional presentation and instant recognition by recipients of deliveries of mattresses, beds, and furniture to area families-in-need."

"The mission of the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation," explained Cathy Smith, "is to provide for the personal and social welfare of youths in the City of Waterbury and its environs, including education, recreation, and cultural enrichment, and to support other charitable and benevolent work in the Greater Waterbury region. We are especially delighted to collaborate with Blasius Chevrolet to secure this well-maintained box truck to deliver furniture and beds to more individuals and families in the region."

In December 2016, The Elisha Leavenworth Foundation provided a grant for the purchase of mattresses and Carabetta stated, "That generous grant of $25,000 was utilized throughout 2017 to purchase brand new bedframes and mattresses that were delivered to over 200 children. This newly-acquired truck in 2018 will allow Acts 4 Ministry to expand the territory we service which in turn increases our need for volunteers to support our ongoing efforts to pick-up and deliver mattresses, beds, and furnishings."

The non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry is a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the physical needs of others. "We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus a free furniture distribution program," Carabetta stated.

"Through generous private donations and exceedingly generous grants such as what we have most gratefully received from the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation, we are able to create normalcy for families with children in the hopesthatthey may have a proper night's sleep, which directly affects their schooling and social interactions.We believe in the power of a good night's sleepforchildrenregardless of a family's income status."

For more information on Acts 4 Ministry, and current donation and volunteer needs, visit http://www.acts4.org, or call 203-574-2287.

