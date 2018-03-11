News By Tag
Vesta Property Services Acquires Morbitzer Communities in Daytona Beach
Morbitzer has served the Daytona Beach market for more than 18 years and manages 24 contracts, including a dozen high-rise residences.
"This acquisition represents Vesta's first significant entry to the high-rise management market and we are excited to build upon Morbitzer's expertise as we target this market segment in other regions across the state," said Bob Stevens, President, Community Management Division.
The employees and contracts will be managed by the Northeast Region of Vesta's Community Management Division under Lea Stokes, Vice President of the Northeast Region. With this acquisition, the Northeast Region will now exceed $2 million in revenue after having been formed just 12 months ago.
Vesta's Community Management Division has operational offices in six regions throughout the State of Florida, serving all the major markets, providing full-service property management expertise.
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities fsbdt and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/
