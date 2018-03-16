 
Industry News





Innovations Unveils New Wallcovering Mural

Spring collection features new wallcovering mural for hospitality, contract
 
 
Cosmos | Milky Way
Cosmos | Milky Way
NEW YORK - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Flowing from nature's inspiration into art, Innovations' spring collection covers every scale, microfiber to mural, in exclusive patterns designed for residential, hospitality and contract walls. The collection includes the Innovations Design Studio's first mural, Cosmos, a visual metaphor for infinite possibility.

"We've taken the personal, profound and profoundly humbling experience of looking into the sky and created a work of art," said VP of Sales Michael Freedman. "Cosmos folds up the sky and unfolds it into separate planes—like the Surrealists' fsbdt exquisite corpse drawings. The material itself, a durable cotton and cellulose textile, is reminiscent of artist canvas."

Cosmos comes in four 37 ½-inch panels that, installed side-by-side, cover a space 12 feet high and wide and can be extended horizontally for vast installations.

About Innovations:

A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has beencreating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New YorkCity, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the verticalsurface wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level ofpersonal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.

https://www.innovationsusa.com/

Click to Share