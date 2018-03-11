News By Tag
Animink completes a full website redesign for Cady Bag Company
Cady Bag's driving force for a responsive website that would be clearly viewed by mobile users came from the shift in which users are accessing websites. What once was only viewed via desktop computers has now been made available for viewing on mobile devices just about anywhere. Over 50% of website traffic comes from these mobile devices, and that number is only expected to grow. People have always been on the go. Going mobile for online access simply makes life easier. A Charlotte Search Engine Optimization (SEO) service will drive this traffic to the website.
Cady Bag was in need of a complete overhaul of their current website that would work for those using mobile devices, offering users the speed and flexibility needed to access their site. As a company, Cady Bag is unique with five different business units, and the responsive website had to embrace these different operations. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer of polypropylene fabrics and bags including mesh bags for produce, specialty bags, agriculture bags and geotextile fabrics for niche markets. Apart from manufacturing bags, they also supply building products and coated fabrics for the manufactured housing industry. Cady Bag also has a powerful fsbdt global sales network that buys materials in bulk and allows their customers to order the materials in smaller quantities, effectively becoming a dependable resource and integral partner.
Animink, as an expert Charlotte web design company, designed the new responsive website to reflect the brand and identity of Cady Bag, putting emphasis on quality, speed, and flexibility. The new site has comprehensive information and an informative blog which Animink's website maintenance services division regularly updates in coordination with Cady Bag.
Animink previously provided web hosting services for Cady Bag and is presently handling the website maintenance services for the company. They are in the initial stages of implementing SEO Optimization to drive traffic to the new site. Post-development of the site, Cady Bag is conducting a full-site audit to address development concerns, optimization issues, and metadata creation. A list of recommendations will also be created to ensure that the new site complies with Google recommendations.
About Animink
Animink provides responsive website design in Charlotte, Raleigh, and across the entire country. The company focuses on providing exceptional online content and superior customer service. Customer satisfaction is its priority and Animink offers clients' creative brilliance combined with cutting-edge technology, following a systematic approach to deliver competitive web design services in Charlotte. Learning is an integral part of the company's culture, enabling it to be contemporary with its designs and creations which it incorporates into its web development solutions for customers. For web design and development services, visit https://www.animink.com/
