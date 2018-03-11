 
Private Label and Retailer Brands (PLRB Expo) 2018

Enhance Your Existing Brand Value, Increase Efficiency and Explore the Right Platform to Market with Private Label
 
 
EAST OF KAILASH, India - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- PLRB Expo is an exclusive exhibition on contract manufacturing for food, beauty, wellness, cleaning and retailer brands. Spread across 10000 Sq. Ft., PLRB Expo will display around 400 products from over 75 exhibitors from all across the country & overseas as well. The expo is scheduled for 2nd and 3rd May 2018 at Hall No. 12, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India.

Concept of Private Labelling is growing swiftly all across the world. Consumers have already integrated these kinds of products in their buying patterns. Furthermore, products especially under segments like food, beauty, wellness, cleaning and other retailer brands have been experiencing price increase over the past few years, which has significantly contributed to this shift as consumers seek quality products at fsbdt reasonable prices.

This Exhibition is aimed at facilitating a platform through which leading contract manufacturers and suppliers can directly meet retail sector owners & buyers from all over India and abroad. The main objective of PLRB Expo 2018 is to produce a feasible platform to raise and nurture business growth by increasing networking opportunities amongst Private Label entrepreneurs and Retail Brands business professionals.

Participating in PLRB Expo 2018 in a generic way is beneficial to enhance brand power. As we know, consumer imperishables, staples and homecare segments are the leading drivers behind the popularity of private labels, offering host of opportunities to grow especially for smaller manufacturers who do not find many takers of their products. They can directly meet the decision makers especially from purchase division of big retail chains and accordingly pitch them with their range of product list/samples.

The market is growing exponentially as the middle class consumers are price conscious & are hunting for new products which offer better value for money. PLRB Expo 2018 is aptly placed to let the leading contract manufacturers & suppliers and retail sector owners & buyers accumulate and exchange business under one roof.

