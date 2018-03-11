Twixor nominated for Seamless Awards 2018 , Dubai

Twixor is the first of its kind 'customer engagement platform' which brings together the power of 'bi-directional actionable messaging' and 'Business Process Management (BPM)'.

-- The Seamless Awards aim to "identify and reward those companies and individuals who have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to succeed, continually set the standards of excellence and who will be the future stars of the industry."Twixor has been nominated under the category of Best Digital Transformation and Innovation of the year- B2B for 2018Twixor is an Actionable Engagement platform for Enterprises backed by a powerful workflow automation engine. With its wide array of solutions in aspects pertaining to Digital Banking, Customer engagement, and Business Process Management, Twixor is proud to be participating in Seamless Middle East 2018 and considers it as a great opportunity for knowledge sharing among industry experts, customers and strategic partners.Attracting more than 10,000 attendees, 350 exhibitors, and 300 speakers over two days, the event brings together industry professionals for idea forums, product launches, and business networking, as well as fsbdt discussions, debates, and evaluations of alternative payment strategies and technologies.The Seamless Awards will take place at the JM Marriott Marquis Dubai on April 15, while the Seamless Middle East conference will be in the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre between April 15-16, 2018.Twixor is also exhibiting at this conference at booth number P C7.Meet Twixor's team at Booth C312 to talk about how they can help you deliver better customer engagement or connect with us at:info@twixor.comKnow more about usWeb: www.twixor.comTwitter: www.twitter.com/twixor_msgLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/twixor/