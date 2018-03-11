News By Tag
Freeswitch Service Announce WebRTC Client Solution For Enterprises
WebRTC client solution enables video conferencing, file transfer, chat, or desktop sharing to share data without internal or external plugins.
Freeswitch Service, a globally recognized name in VoIP technologies, announced the launch of WebRTC client solutions for business. WebRTC, according to a representative, is the best open source tool for unified communications with a host of features and ease of use on any device and any platform since it is primarily a web browser based solution.
He explained that the basic WebRTC development from Freeswitch Service includes the expected features such as video and audio calling, image sharing, overlays, screen sharing and chatting. Freeswitch Service WebRTC implementation is scalable and fully secure keeping in mind needs of enterprises that need utmost reliability, affordability and ease of use.
Six years since it was introduced, WebRTC is now in wide use on desktops and mobiles in a variety of ways. Freeswitch Service has been leveraging the power of WebRTC in its unified communication solutions since years and its developers have acquired expertise in coming up with various features and uses for WebRTC solutions. Users can pull data from social media for contextual communications. A video can be overlaid with other data in real time to make a video conference so much more informative and interesting. A user running WebRTC client solution can easily use the same interface to transfer a file while the chat is in progress.
Freeswitch Service can undertake virtually any type of WebRTC development work such as embedding fsbdt it in vending machines, kiosks and ATMs to facilitate customer and agent interaction. Intra company operations can be facilitated with the use of collaborative features embedded in the WebRTC solution and multiparty conferencing becomes a breeze with the use of multipoint control units. Freeswitch Service can assist public service organizations with WebRTC deployments that permit emergency responses. Such a solution also works for healthcare where remotely based doctors can conduct consultations over WebRTC powered browsers. Educational institutions and companies can ask for features that allow podcasts and speeches. "There is virtually nothing that we cannot do with WebRTC in the unified communication segment," said the spokesman with a measure of pride.
Freeswitch Service welcomes inquiries for WebRTC client solution development and may be approached by phone on 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.com or via their website https://www.freeswitchservice.com.
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Akash Soni
***@ecosmob.com
