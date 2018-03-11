 
News By Tag
* Kravis-center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


Kravis Center Presents Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential With Kiki & Koko On March 29

 
 
Maks, Val & Pete – Confidential
Maks, Val & Pete – Confidential
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Kravis-center

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* West Palm Beach - Florida - US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- 'So You Think You Can Dance' Finalists, Kiki & Koko Join
"Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential"

At  the Kravis Center on March 29

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (March 8, 2018) - Two of the hottest stars from 2017's "So You Think You Can Dance," FOX's hit summer competition series, are joining Maks, Val & Peta, the sensations from ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" on their brand-new tour, "Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential" at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 29 at 8 pm."

Chris "Kiki" Nyemchek and Koine "Koko" Iwasaki, finalists from Season 14 of the Emmy Award-winning, "So You Think You Can Dance," are hitting the stage with Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and a dazzling cast of the industry's best dancers in this highly anticipated new show, "Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential."

The tour, launching March 19, will see this extraordinary group conquer 49 cities in America, with a spectacular dance show, driven by a narrative of true love, family and stories that up until now, have remained confidential.

Kiki Nyemcheck, 26, first started training with Maks and Val at the age of seven, and has continued to learn and to perform with them ever since. "After finishing an amazing season on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' where I finished top four, I am super stoked to be on this tour," said Kiki. "I was lucky enough to do 'Our Way,' and feel very privileged to be joining them again."

Koko Iwasaki added; "I first worked with Val last year on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' where he taught me to salsa. It was one of my favorite dances on the show. I'm honored that Val is trusting me to be on the team and learning a whole new style of dance for the tour. It is very exciting."

"Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential" is being co-created by Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. "Confidential" is produced by Faculty Productions. "So You Think You Can Dance" returns this summer on FOX.

Artists: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd

Tour Name: Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential

Website: www.maksandvaltour.com

Tour Begins: Monday March 19th, 2018 and stops at the Kravis Center March 29

Full Cast: Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Chris "Kiki" Nyemcheck, Koine "Koko" Iwasaki, Emily Crouch, Janaya French, Taylor Banks, Teddy Coffey, Ivan Paulovich, Vlad Kvartin, Sofia Ghavami.

"Maks, fsbdt Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential" takes the stage at the Kravis Center on Thursday, March 29 at 8 pm. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased online at the official Kravis Center website kravis.org, in person at the box office located at 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, or by calling 561-832-7469. For group sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at kravis.org.

To download accompanying images or video, please visit the Kravis Center online pressroom at http://pressroom.kravis.org.

About Faculty Productions

Faculty Productions, formed by veteran manager and producer Jared Paul in partnership with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, produces and creates world-class live branded entertainment and concerts in partnership with the world's largest media companies. Faculty Productions is responsible for some of the most successful recent global touring productions including Dancing with the Stars: Live! (BBC Worldwide and ABC), Move Live on Tour (Derek Hough and Julianne Hough), America's Got Talent Live! (Freemantle Media, Syco Entertainment and NBC), The Sing-Off Live Tour (Sony Pictures and NBC), Glee Live! In Concert! (FOX and Ryan Murphy Productions), Big Time Rush Big Time Tour (Nickelodeon/ Sony Music), Mixtape Festival (VH1 and Live Nation) and the Boston Strong Benefit Concert (ONE FUND and Live Nation). Faculty Productions was an active productions consultant during So You Think You Can Dance's Season 14 Tour. Additionally, Faculty and Paul are also responsible for the creation and execution of the acclaimed immersive pop-up art exhibit HAPPY PLACE, which started in downtown Los Angeles in November of 2017. This fun-filled Pop-up phenomenon is scheduled to open back in Los Angeles from April 26 to May 27 at the L.A. LIVE.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Dashiell
561-543-8276
palmbeachpr@yahoo.com
End
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Kravis-center
Industry:Event
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR By Schweikhart News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share