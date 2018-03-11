News By Tag
Kravis Center Presents Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential With Kiki & Koko On March 29
"Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential"
At the Kravis Center on March 29
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (March 8, 2018) - Two of the hottest stars from 2017's "So You Think You Can Dance," FOX's hit summer competition series, are joining Maks, Val & Peta, the sensations from ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" on their brand-new tour, "Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential"
Chris "Kiki" Nyemchek and Koine "Koko" Iwasaki, finalists from Season 14 of the Emmy Award-winning, "So You Think You Can Dance," are hitting the stage with Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and a dazzling cast of the industry's best dancers in this highly anticipated new show, "Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential."
The tour, launching March 19, will see this extraordinary group conquer 49 cities in America, with a spectacular dance show, driven by a narrative of true love, family and stories that up until now, have remained confidential.
Kiki Nyemcheck, 26, first started training with Maks and Val at the age of seven, and has continued to learn and to perform with them ever since. "After finishing an amazing season on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' where I finished top four, I am super stoked to be on this tour," said Kiki. "I was lucky enough to do 'Our Way,' and feel very privileged to be joining them again."
Koko Iwasaki added; "I first worked with Val last year on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' where he taught me to salsa. It was one of my favorite dances on the show. I'm honored that Val is trusting me to be on the team and learning a whole new style of dance for the tour. It is very exciting."
"Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential"
Artists: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd
Tour Name: Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential
Website: www.maksandvaltour.com
Tour Begins: Monday March 19th, 2018 and stops at the Kravis Center March 29
Full Cast: Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Chris "Kiki" Nyemcheck, Koine "Koko" Iwasaki, Emily Crouch, Janaya French, Taylor Banks, Teddy Coffey, Ivan Paulovich, Vlad Kvartin, Sofia Ghavami.
"Maks, fsbdt Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential"
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at kravis.org.
To download accompanying images or video, please visit the Kravis Center online pressroom at http://pressroom.kravis.org.
About Faculty Productions
Faculty Productions, formed by veteran manager and producer Jared Paul in partnership with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, produces and creates world-class live branded entertainment and concerts in partnership with the world's largest media companies. Faculty Productions is responsible for some of the most successful recent global touring productions including Dancing with the Stars: Live! (BBC Worldwide and ABC), Move Live on Tour (Derek Hough and Julianne Hough), America's Got Talent Live! (Freemantle Media, Syco Entertainment and NBC), The Sing-Off Live Tour (Sony Pictures and NBC), Glee Live! In Concert! (FOX and Ryan Murphy Productions)
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Dashiell
561-543-8276
palmbeachpr@
