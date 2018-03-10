 
Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

April 6 Entry Deadline for California Strawberry Festival Berry Blast Off Recipe Contest

Submissions must be original, non-baked, sweet or savory-tasting strawberry dishes.
 
 
35th Annual California Strawberry Festival
35th Annual California Strawberry Festival
 
OXNARD, Calif. - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- The 35th Annual California Strawberry Festival is seeking those with a love of strawberries and an artistic culinary flair to enter its "Berry Blast Off Recipe Contest."

Submissions must be original, non-baked, sweet or savory-tasting strawberry dishes. Entries can include sauces, desserts entrées, dips, drinks, jams, spreads--any food or drink creation that includes strawberries (of course), fresh ingredients and shows creativity.

The deadline to submit a recipe is April 6. Those who have already won the contest two or more times are not eligible to enter. Send recipes with name/address/phone/email/contact info, recipe ingredients and step-by-step preparation:

--Email:csf@castrawberryfestival.org (submit in both memo and attachment form)

--Fax: 805-385-4729

--Mail: California Strawberry Festival, Attn: Berry Blast Off, 1661 Pacific Avenue #15, Oxnard, CA 93033

--Online Form: www.CAStrawberryFestival.org, click on "Events & Attractions" and then "Contests."

Five semi-finalists will be selected from the submitted entries. On May 1 at 11:00 a.m., they will have one hour to prepare and present their strawberry dish before judges at the professional kitchen at the Courtyard by Marriott Oxnard. Two finalists will then be asked to create their entries during a timed challenge on Saturday, May 19 at the California Strawberry Festival where the winner will be selected.

The grand prize winner receives four passes to the festival's VIP pavilion, one VIP parking pass, a 3-day, 2-night getaway vacation at a Welk Resort (https://welkresorts.com/) property (airfare not included) and a Cutco studio knife set valued at close to $500. Other prizes will be awarded to the runner-up and semi-finalists.

Berry Blast Off rules & guidelines are available at http://castrawberryfestival.org/events-attractions/contests.

All contestants who submit a recipe fsbdt will be awarded a free ticket to this year's 35th annual celebration May 19 and 20 at Strawberry Meadows of College Park, 3250 South Rose Avenue, Oxnard. Prize tickets are limited to one ticket one person per family/one per residence.

Festival general admission is $12, seniors 62+ are $8 and children ages 5-12 are $5. Kids 4 and under are free. Active military and dependents with ID are $8. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. both days. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.CAStrawberryFestival.org. (http://www.CAStrawberryFestival.org) The free Park & Ride "Strawberry Express" shuttles just off the 101 Freeway make getting to the festival a breeze. Onsite parking is $10. For more information; 888 288-9242, csf@CAStrawberryFestival.org, @CaliforniaStrawberryFestival (https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaStrawberryFestival/).

Click to Share