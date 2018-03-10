News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nick Herrod, Of Counsel, Maples and Calder to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Nick Herrod
Nick provides a wide range of advice on international restructurings, contentious and non-contentious insolvency issues, structured finance and derivatives. In particular, Nick specialises in cross-border insolvency, schemes of arrangement and structuring transactions to mitigate against the risks of insolvency. Nick recently advised the debtors in relation to the ground-breaking Ocean Rig cross-border restructuring implemented through Cayman Islands schemes of arrangement and concurrent chapter 15 proceedings.
Nick joined Maples and Calder in 2015 and has recently been promoted to Of Counsel with effect from June 2017. He previously worked for Allen & Overy LLP in London for 17 years as a cross-border insolvency and restructuring specialist.
About Maples and Calder
Maples and Calder is a leading international law firm advising financial, institutional, business and private clients around the world on the laws of the Cayman Islands, Ireland and the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"). Maples and Calder has offices in the BVI, Cayman Islands, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, London and Singapore.
With a reputation as an innovative, entrepreneurial firm, Maples and Calder is known worldwide as a market leader with highly qualified lawyers who are specialists in their respective practice areas.
Maples and Calder has highly experienced insolvency and restructuring teams in its Cayman Islands, BVI, Hong Kong, London and Dublin offices.
Maples and Calder is recognised as a market leader in consensual and non-consensual restructurings and contentious and non-contentious insolvency proceedings. In light of the contentious nature of much of Maples and Calder's insolvency and restructuring work, there is a significant overlap between its restructuring / insolvency practice and its disputes practice. Given the international nature of the businesses of companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands and BVI, almost all of Maples and Calder's insolvency and restructuring matters have fsbdt a cross-border element. These cases therefore regularly involve close co-ordination with overseas counsel and Courts in the world's leading business centres. Maples and Calder has extensive experience in dealing with parallel and / or ancillary proceedings in multiple jurisdictions in order to promote the orderly restructuring or wind down of a company group in an economic and expeditious manner.
Established in 1967, Maples and Calder celebrates 50 years of award winning excellence in 2017.
Event Synopsis:
As the global economic landscape continues to dramatically evolve, issues surrounding cross-border insolvency and restructuring continue to come ever more sharply into focus and importance. In particular, there has been an ever greater trend emerging of court-approved insolvency protocols being utilized to assist in the efficient and effective conduct of cross border insolvencies and restructurings.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss the key recent issues and trends in Cross-Border Insolvency and Restructuring.
Key topics include:
• Cross-Border Restructuring and Insolvency: An Introduction
• Cross-Border Restructuring and Insolvency Disputes
• Globalization of Insolvency Law and Debt Restructuring – the rise of alternative venues
• Legal Challenges and Amendments
• Recent Trends and Developments
• What Lies Ahead in 2018
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse