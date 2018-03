Apartment Realty Group Releases 2018 San Diego Multifamily Market Report

End

This San Diego County Multifamily Snapshot Report and Outlook 2018 covers current market conditions, vacancy rates, sales stats and our perspective on the overall market

Here are some of the key points of the report:
· The average Cap Rate in was 4.4% for San Diego County
· Rents are expected to rise county wide by 2.9% in 2018
· The current vacancy rate in San Diego County is 3.3%

Market Perspective:
Though rates of return are dipping into the four percent range – investors still see value in San Diego when compared with markets to the north; Orange County, Los Angeles and San Francisco. We are still in a market driven heavily by 1031 exchange transactions…The big question moving through 2018 will be how the recent uptick in mortgage rates will impact cap rates and buyer sentiment.