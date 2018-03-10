News By Tag
Apartment Realty Group Releases 2018 San Diego Multifamily Market Report
Please watch the video here:
https://www.youtube.com/
Download the report here:
http://apartmentrealtygroup.net/
Here are some of the key points of the report:
· The average Cap Rate in was 4.4% for San Diego County
· Rents are expected to rise county wide by 2.9% in 2018
· The current vacancy rate in San Diego County is 3.3%
Market Perspective:
Though rates of return are dipping into the four percent range – investors still see value in San Diego when compared with markets to the north; Orange County, Los Angeles and San Francisco. We are still in a market driven heavily fsbdt by 1031 exchange transactions…
About Us:
APARTMENT REALTY GROUP (ARG) is a leading San Diego commercial real estate brokerage firm focused exclusively on the sale and finance of multifamily investment properties. We are comprised of a seasoned team of multifamily advisors with a track record of providing value-added brokerage services. Our specialized platform offers a unique blend of teamwork and experience allowing us to deliver customized investment real estate solutions.
For more information please contact James V. Carter and his team at Apartment Realty Group (ARG): www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com (http://t.yesware.com/
Contact
858-952-1031
***@arg1031.com
