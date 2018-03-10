News By Tag
Southern California Hospice Foundation to Host 11th Annual Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club
Miss California 2017 is guest of honor at annual fundraiser for programs that enhance end-of-life quality
All proceeds from the event will benefit SCHF's programs and services, including Angel Assistance, Children's Care, We Honor Vets and community outreach programs. SCHF is also actively working to fulfill its vision of opening the first live-in care facility in Orange County, Heavenly Home, which will serve terminally ill patients at the end-of-life, regardless of their ability to pay and may not have family or friends to care for them. Currently, a loving home for the last stage does not exist in the county.
"We are deeply grateful to be a part of this community and for our participants, sponsors and supporters whose contributions are larger than life," said SCHF Executive Director Michelle Wulfestieg. "As we look ahead, we are hopeful for plans to enhance our programs, especially our goal to build Orange County's first Heavenly Home. The community's ongoing generosity and support of our mission allow us to continue celebrating life and enhancing the end of life for children and adults."
The 11th Annual Life.Links.Love. Charity Golf Tournament schedule includes:
· 8 a.m. – Golfer registration and continental breakfast
· 8:30 a.m. – Putting contest
· 10 a.m. – Shotgun start for 18-hole tournament with prizes at each hole
· 4 p.m. – Hosted 19th hole happy hour, appetizer and silent auction with Miss California 2017 as special guest
· 5 p.m. – Sit-down dinner and program with live auction; raffles; and golf awards.
Highlighting the event will be the Medal of Bravery presentation, which honors a very special family whose loved one's life was profoundly impacted by the Southern California Hospice Foundation. At the dinner reception, Miss California 2017 Jillian Smith will represent the Miss California organization, a four-year supporter of the cause.
The event is open to the public. Golf entry fee is $550 per person fsbdt and non-player dinner tickets are $200 each. Sponsorship packages range from $1,000 to $25,000. Advertising and in memorandum options also are available. For sponsorship, ticket or general event information, visit https://www.socalhospicefoundation.org/
About the Southern California Hospice Foundation
The Southern California Hospice Foundation was established in 2002 to promote awareness of palliative care options for terminally ill children and adults, helping to enhance the quality of life for those at the end-of-life. Generous donations support programs designed to attend physically and emotionally to each patient's well-being. By supporting the Southern California Hospice Foundation, one becomes part of a compassionate effort that is uniquely focused on quality of life rather than quantity of days. For more information, please visit https://www.socalhospicefoundation.org.
