UPSL Announces Centralia City FC as New Pacific Northwest Conference Expansion Team

Founded in 2016, Centralia (Wash.)-Based Pro Development Club Joins UPSL

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Centralia City Football Club as a new member starting with the 2018 Fall Season.Based in Centralia (Wash.), Centralia City FC begins UPSL play in the Pacific Northwest Conference, and will host its home games at Centralia Tiger Stadium (701 Pioneer Way, Centralia, WA 98531) in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very pleased to welcome Centralia City Football Club to the United Premier Soccer League. The UPSL continues to expand to untapped markets all over the United States as soccer is played with passion all over the map. Owner Edmond Lubin understands the nature of Pro Development soccer and wants to be involved with the UPSL's Pro/Rel Model. We wish Edmond and Centralia City FC the best of success as it gets set to kick off in the UPSL in 2018."Centralia City FC is operated by its Board of Directors (President Juan Mejia, Director of Operations Melissa Ceja, Director of Information Maria Barros and Public Relations Director Alonso Rojas) and sponsored by Kajumulu Word Soccer LLC.Edmond Lubin, 45, is Head Coach of Centralia City FC. A native of Haiti, Lubin is a 9-year U.S. Army veteran and currently is a Production Control Analyst at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.Centralia City FC President and Head Coach Edmond Lubin said, "The Centralia area has a lot of talent, and we want to improve and promote quality of Pro Development soccer in the area. The UPSL is a way to bridge our youth academy to a full, professional tier and giving the players a ladder to go up. We think the UPSL Pro/Rel model provides players and clubs a tremendous opportunity."Lubin started Edmond Soccer Academy in Lacy (Wash.) in 2012 and created Centralia City Youth Soccer Academy in 2016 due to overwhelming demand."We've had good success with the fsbdt academies in sending players to college teams but we pose the challenge to be like a PDL-level program, like an MLS-level program, because the only big clubs around here are Portland and Seattle," Lubin said. "And when it comes to that level, not everyone is going to get a chance, or at least not a fair chance, because it's about who you know or whether you can afford to travel."Centralia City Youth Soccer Academy currently operates boys teams through 19u, expanding every year to meet the needs of the growing community.Centralia City FC soon will announce tryout dates and its upcoming game schedule.Centralia City FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Centralia, Wash., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Centralia City FC will begin play in the UPSL Pro Premier.Founded in 2016, Centralia City FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact:Edmond LubinDirect: 360-790-2767Email: edsocceracademy@gmail.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/centraliacityfcTwitter: @centraliafcInstagram: @centralia_cityfcThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 140 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 140-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccer.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis@upslsoccer.comupslcommunications@gmail.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague