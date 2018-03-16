Richardson Begins Lake of the Pines Work

Master Plan Realization for Golf Course Improvements Gets Underway

Hole No. 7, photo rendering

-- Golf course architect Forrest Richardson will begin implementing design work outlined in a 2017 master plan prepared for the Lake of the Pines Golf Club in Auburn, California. The current work involves finalizing plans for rebuilding the Nos. 7 and 18 greens, along with development of a special pitching course adjacent to the clubhouse. The current work has been approved to create final designs to be implemented later this year pending final approvals by the community's governing board."It's a great testament to the club that they are looking ahead to what will drive new players and create spaces that will keep people involved," notes Richardson. "The idea for a short pitching course with multiple practice greens is certain to become a great hang-out for members and their families." The current work will add to work completed last year in which Richardson created a new green for Hole No. 2, a par-3.The club, developed in the late 1960s, originally brought Richardson in to address specific areas before deciding to undertake a more in-depth long range plan. That plan is now the platform for work this year and is expected to continue through 2019-20.Lake of the Pines is among only a handful of post-World War II courses that has no record of having been designed by a golf course architect. History reveals that Western Lake Properties, the original developer, eventually sold to forest products company Boise Cascade who then completed the community and golf course. "It was a breakthrough concept," says Richardson. "A community of more than 1,000 home sites surrounding a 250-acre man-made lake. The golf course plays fully counterclockwise in a complete fsbdt circle." Indeed, the course routing still has a "left" and "right" 9th hole that once allowed players to go left if they wanted to drive their cart onto a special ferryboat designed to return them across the lake to the clubhouse. The right-hand hole of the par-4 was used if you wanted to continue for a full 18-holes."It's a first for us," commented Richardson. "To be working on a course that does not have any designer involved. Without having someone in particular to look back on, we can only imagine what was driving some of the design decisions." What little history is available suggests that the developers and Boise Cascade did nearly everything in house without any significant outside professional help. That extended to the golf course design, which includes several very unusual holes that Richardson is especially intrigued by. "There are a few truly unique golf holes, and they deserve to be preserved," he says. "My goal is to make them better without losing the charm."Forrest Richardson & Associates was selected in 2016 to begin working with the club. The Lake of the Pines Community is homes to 4,000 residents managed by a community association that is governed by an association board of directors.