The Stars Shine Bright for Figure Skating in Detroit Reception at Max & Marjorie Fisher Music Center

Detroit community welcomes international super star, founding member and longest member of the legendary Supremes, Mary Wilson
 
 
Figurs Skating in Detroit
Figurs Skating in Detroit
 
DETROIT - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- A Motown star will team up with "Dancing with the Stars" winner and Olympic Gold Medalist, Meryl Davis and international competitive ice skater, Alissandra Aronow to bring out "star powered" philanthropists and supporters of the figure skating community on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit.

The event is called Champions for Life and will honor the Detroit Skating Club, the Michigan Woman's Foundation and U.S. Olympic Ice Skaters Elizabeth Punsalan and Jerod Swallow.

Figure Skating in Detroit helps girls transform their lives and grow in confidence, leadership and academic achievement. It is the only organization for girls of color that combines the power of education with access to the artistic discipline of figure skating to build champions for life.

"It's so transformative to actually see the girls fall and get back up on their own, that's something fsbdt so small but so significant," said Alissandra Aronow, Figure Skating in Detroit Co-Chair

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj36dsGT3Ts&t=125s



Figures Skating in Detroit is the first chapter of the national expansion of Figure Skating in Harlem. For more than 20 years, Figure Skating in Harlem (FSH) has helped hundreds of girls in New York City's most under-resourced neighborhoods graduate from high school and continue on to college.

This is the only organization that combines the life-transforming power of education with access to figure skating for girls of color. Mary Wilson, who has been involved with FSH since the beginning, was called a "culture-connect ambassador" by General Colin Powell.

"You put hope in their heart, give them lessons, show them role models, open their minds to new possibilities and expect nothing less but their personal best – and you have the formula for success. This reception will showcase the phenomenal impact we've had in just one year and the opportunities we can make on girls lives in the future. I thank the Detroit community for supporting our girls and we can make even more happen," said Dr. Geneva Williams, Figure Skating in Detroit Director.  "For every $5,000 donation, one girl comes off the waiting list."

Tickets are $50 and available on Eventbrite and at www.FigureskatinginDetroit.org. Guests will enjoy wine, hors d'oeuvres, dessert and be entertained by the legendary Mary Wilson. The evening's emcee is WDIV's Kimberly Gill and hosts are Meryl Davis and Alissandra Aronow. Lear Corporation is the Presenting Sponsor and other opportunities to sponsor or make a general donation are welcomed by visiting to http://bit.ly/fsdreception.

Media Contact
Pam Perry, Social Media PR Solutions
***@pamperrypr.com
(248) 690-6810
Source:Figure Skating In Detroit
