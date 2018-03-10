 
Thornbury Media LLC is now incorporated

 
WINCHESTER, Ind. - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Thornbury Media LLC is proud to announce it's incorporation as of today, March 15, 2018 in Indiana. We plan to bring you the latest in health and beauty care products and much more to come!

An addition to Thornbury Software LLC this branching off of one of our "children" reflects our growing interests in media in general besides our traditional programming "bread and butter".

While we're here we have re-submitted The Call of the West featuring "gasp" a single woman who goes to the Old West to make a new life for herself after a tough life for herself in a small town in Ohio. This is already available on the Windows Store but we're trying to make it available on the Nintendo Wii U as well.

We fsbdt also have a new game in the final stages of development Complura Sports. More details will be forthcoming as we finalize details and tie up the loose ends on this game before we start the submission process to the multiple platforms we currently support.

Check in to our website at: http://thornburysoftware.com for more details.
Thornbury Media LLC
