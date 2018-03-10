Zarvic Brothers crypto tokens will be priced at $2 pre-ico. Sovereign Global Fund will focus on traditional and alternative opportunities, that include value ad commercial real estate and turn around situations in publicly traded companies,

-- Zarvic Brothers will pre-release crypto tokens for its Sovereign Global Fund. that promises to stabilize the volatility normally associated with the crypto markets. Zarvic Brothers crypto tokens will set new standards in terms of transparency and governance as it will be overseen by Zarvic Capital Management.Zarvic Brothers is anticipating oversubscription for their ICO of crypto tokens, the ICO will be backed by investments in a private equity fund. The proceeds of the ICO will be used to invest in the Sovereign Global Fund (the "Fund") a Fund managed by Zarvic Capital Management. The ICO will open up a new class of crypto tokens backed by a high-performance asset class rather than a single company or currency. It provides investors with a more diversified way to invest through a structure that was previously only accessible to high net worth individuals.Each crypto token will be initially priced at $2. The capital Zarvic Brothers expects to raise in the Pre-ICO will subsequently be contributed to the Fund and allocated to traditional and alternative opportunities that include value ad commercial real estate and turn around opportunities within publicly traded companies. The Fund target will have an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) above 20%.The crypto tokens are not mined, they are finite in number. Zarvic Brothers may from time to time buy back crypto tokens from holders and Tokens will also be tradeable on the secondary market. This will enable investors to exit much more easily than they would from traditional funds.Zarvic Brothers using its 50 years of professional expertise to manage its fund that will allow crypto token investors to benefit from opportunities that typically only high net worth investors have exposure to. This will decrease the exposure of Tokens against the volatility in this new market. By combining early access to opportunities with a diversified portfolio run by Zarvic Capital Management, the Fund offers a more stable basis in the highly volatile crypto market.Investors rightly see the crypto industry as an opportunity they should seize; with the crypto market capitalization already exceeding $100bn. The market itself is predicted to grow at 58% CAGR over the next six years. However, price volatility, with some crypto prices fluctuating by 25% in a day, along with the recent spate of ICOs have created uncertainty and some criticism. Industry commentators have argued that many ICOs are designed to make money from the buyers rather than for them.Zarvic's crypto tokens are different. Not only fsbdt do they use blockchain technology to open up access to retail and cryptocurrency buyers, it solely invests in a Fund that is run by professional managers and linked to a structure that provides a more safe harbor." "One of the biggest issues with digital tokens is that they lack intrinsic value. Zarvic has addressed this with the backing of transparent assets. Crypto also allows us to disrupt the multi-trillion dollar private equity market," says a spokesperson for Zarvic Brothers.Although we strive to have as broad an offering as possible, crypto tokens may not be available to all persons in all jurisdictions as certain offering restrictions may apply. In particular, no crypto token will be available in the North Korea, Iran, Libya, Syria, Nigeria, Sudan, Yeman, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Congo, Venezuela, and other countries located in uncertain regions of the world. Offering and trade restrictions, as well as the rights of holders of crypto tokens will be set out in further detail in the offering memorandum.https://sovereignglobalfund.com