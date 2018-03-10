News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Siberian Dance Company to Perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
The performance is the last of five concerts presented this season by the Fort Myers Community Concert Association.
The National Dance Company of Siberia will perform a festival of dances showcasing the folklore, national culture and traditions from their home in Siberia.
"We're excited to bring this internationally recognized dance ensemble to Southwest Florida to show us their energetic dances that reflect the love they have of their native country," said Community Concert Association President Mary Lee Mann.
Tickets cost $45 for orchestra seats, $35 for lower balcony seats and $25 for upper balcony seats. Tickets are available at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Box Office on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College or by calling the box office at 239-481-4849.
The National Dance Company of Siberia, founded in 1960, offers fsbdt an extensive program of dances depicting the folklore of the region. The repertoire always brings forth the people's culture, national traditions and love of dance. The National Dance Company of Siberia has performed in 60 countries throughout Russia, Europe and Latin America and is currently on tour in the United States.
The Fort Myers Community Concert Association, now in its 69th concert season, is an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization founded by the legendary Barbara B. Mann in 1949 to bring world-class entertainment to Southwest Florida at affordable prices. The association consists of more than 1,700 members, underwriters and sponsors. Performers brought to Fort Myers in the past by the association include The Israel Ballet, The Boston Brass, Minnesota Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Vienna Boys Choir, Flutist James Galway, Pianist Andre Watts, Violinist Joshua Bell with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and many others. For more information, visit http://fortmyerscommunityconcerts.org
Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse