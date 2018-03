Threatcare Announces Workshop on Windows Security at InfoSec World 2018

Director of Research, Adrian Sanabria, will teach how to defend an enterprise with Windows.

-- Threatcare, creator of Violet, a security assessment platform that enables continuous penetration testing, today announces Adrian Sanabria, Director of Research, will be teaching a workshop titled Stranded on Infosec Island: Defending the Enterprise with Nothing but Windows and Your Wits, at the InfoSec World 2018 Conference and Expo in Orlando, FL.Sanabria's workshop will address the anatomy of malware and why it succeeds so often. Sanabria will speak to practical defensive strategies, including passive prevention, detection, response, and remediation. He will then review the native defensive capabilities in Windows and the pros/cons associated with using them. The workshop will be hands on for participants.InfoSec World 2018, the longest running conference dedicated to the business of information security.Sanabria will be speaking at the following times:Session W4Sunday, March 18, 20189:00 AM – 5:00 PMAbout ThreatcareThreatcare allows organizations to better defend against cybersecurity threats by improving vulnerability management and defense capabilities. Threatcare offers both product (Violet) and strategic services (penetration tests, incident response).Threatcare's is the creator of Violet, a security assessment platform that offers BAS Technology (Breach and Attack Simulation fsbdt Technology) allowing security teams, incident responders, and network forensic practitioners to reduce their attack surface by continuously monitoring their cybersecurity posture through continuous penetration testing.You can learn more about Threatcare at https://www.threatcare.com About InfoSec World Conference and ExpoFor more than 20 years security professionals have made InfoSec World the "business of security" conference. Produced by MIS Training Institute (MISTI), InfoSec World assembles information security professionals from every market and field of study, from more than 100 nations.For more information on the conference, its detailed agenda as well as logistics, please visit: https://infosecworld.misti.com