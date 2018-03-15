News By Tag
11th Annual International Color Awards Honors Photographer Karen I. Hirsch from the U.S.A
Hirsch Recognized in Sports and Abstract Categories - Professional Division
The live online gala was attended by over 12,500 photography fans around the globe who logged on to watch the climax of the industry's most important event for color photography. 11th Annual Jury members included captains of the industry from Christie's, Paris; Grey Group, New York; The Art Channel, London; Ogilvy & Mather, Amsterdam; Publicis Conseil, Paris; Preus Museum, Norway; Art Beatus, Hong Kong; Netflix, Los Angeles; Whitechapel Gallery, London; and Phillips, New York.
"Photography is more popular than ever. Last year around 1.2 trillion pictures were taken. In this awards show we pay tribute to the top 0.0000000001%
"It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 5,642 entries we received this year," said Basil O'Brien, the awards fsbdt Creative Director. Karen I. Hirsch's "Spinnakers in the Windy City," an exceptional image in the Sports category and "Prickly Abstract" in the Abstracts category represent
contemporary color photography at its finest."
INTERNATIONAL COLOR AWARDS is the leading international award honoring excellence in color photography. This celebrated event shines a spotlight on the best professional and amateur photographers worldwide and honors the finest images with the highest achievements in color photography. www.colorawards.com
KAREN I. HIRSCH is an international award-winning photographer and digital artist based in Chicago, Illinois. Her fine art images are found in corporate and private collections. She is active in the photo community. She is a member of the American Photographic Artists, served on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Media Photographers-
You can view more of her photos at http://www.karenihirsch.com and http://www.karenihirsch.com/
Contact
Karen I. Hirsch
***@kihphoto.com
