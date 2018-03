11th Annual International Color Awards Honors Photographer Karen I. Hirsch from the U.S.A

Hirsch Recognized in Sports and Abstract Categories - Professional Division

-- Professional photographer Karen I. Hirsch from the United States was presented with the 11th Annual Color Awards Honorable Mention in the category of Sports and Nominee in the category of Abstracts at a prestigious Nomination and Winers Photoshow streamed Saturday, March 10, 2018.The live online gala was attended by over 12,500 photography fans around the globe who logged on to watch the climax of the industry's most important event for color photography. 11th Annual Jury members included captains of the industry from Christie's, Paris; Grey Group, New York; The Art Channel, London; Ogilvy & Mather, Amsterdam; Publicis Conseil, Paris; Preus Museum, Norway; Art Beatus, Hong Kong; Netflix, Los Angeles; Whitechapel Gallery, London; and Phillips, New York."Photography is more popular than ever. Last year around 1.2 trillion pictures were taken. In this awards show we pay tribute to the top 0.0000000001%of them" said Juror Martijn van Marle, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy & Mather, Amsterdam. Joshua White, Presenter and Producer on The Art Channel, London added "Judging this year's submissions for the Color Awards was challenging. The winning images illustrate the continuing importance of photography as a way of seeing the world around us and understanding human experience.""It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 5,642 entries we received this year," said Basil O'Brien, the awards fsbdt Creative Director. Karen I. Hirsch's "Spinnakers in the Windy City," an exceptional image in the Sports category and "Prickly Abstract" in the Abstracts category representcontemporary color photography at its finest."INTERNATIONAL COLOR AWARDS is the leading international award honoring excellence in color photography. This celebrated event shines a spotlight on the best professional and amateur photographers worldwide and honors the finest images with the highest achievements in color photography. www.colorawards.comKAREN I. HIRSCH is an international award-winning photographer and digital artist based in Chicago, Illinois. Her fine art images are found in corporate and private collections. She is active in the photo community. She is a member of the American Photographic Artists, served on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Media Photographers-Chicago/Midwest and is the current co-president of Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum.You can view more of her photos at http://www.karenihirsch.com and http://www.karenihirsch.com/ visualart