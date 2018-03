MARCH 17: Walters Realty to Host Open House For Surf City Custom Home

Surf City Custom Home

Contact

Caryl Communications

Evelyn Weiss Francisco

***@caryl.com Caryl CommunicationsEvelyn Weiss Francisco

End

-- Walters Realty will host an open house on Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to showcase a single-family custom home built by Walters Homes. The event is open to the public and will be held at 333 S. 3St., Surf City, New Jersey.Patrick Bocchicchio, broker with Walters Realty, and Walters Homes sales representatives, will be on-hand to answer questions.This contemporary home adheres to the highest construction standards for rebuilding at the Jersey Shore. Visitors can tour the custom home which features 2,294-square-feet with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large decks on each level and elevator. In addition, the reversed living layout offers an open floor plan with numerous upgrades and magnificent views of Long Beach Island.The ENERGY STARĀ® constructed home is move-in ready and listed at $1.15 million. It offers the perfect solution for buyers looking for a custom home in a coastal location fsbdt without waiting for their new home to be built. Walters Homes takes a streamlined approach to building energy-efficient custom homes on a customer's lot or choice location.Walters Realty is a division of Walters Homes, a leading custom design/build firm with offices in Barnegat, New Jersey. For more information visit walters-realty.com ( https://waltershomes.com/ ) or contact Patrick Bocchicchio at 609-597-6999 x1402.