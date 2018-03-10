News By Tag
MARCH 17: Walters Realty to Host Open House For Surf City Custom Home
Patrick Bocchicchio, broker with Walters Realty, and Walters Homes sales representatives, will be on-hand to answer questions.
This contemporary home adheres to the highest construction standards for rebuilding at the Jersey Shore. Visitors can tour the custom home which features 2,294-square-
The ENERGY STAR® constructed home is move-in ready and listed at $1.15 million. It offers the perfect solution for buyers looking for a custom home in a coastal location fsbdt without waiting for their new home to be built. Walters Homes takes a streamlined approach to building energy-efficient custom homes on a customer's lot or choice location.
Walters Realty is a division of Walters Homes, a leading custom design/build firm with offices in Barnegat, New Jersey. For more information visit walters-realty.com (https://waltershomes.com/
