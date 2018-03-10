 
News By Tag
* Walters Realty
* Residential Real Estate
* Barnegat
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Barnegat
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


MARCH 17: Walters Realty to Host Open House For Surf City Custom Home

 
 
Surf City Custom Home
Surf City Custom Home
BARNEGAT, N.J. - March 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Walters Realty will host an open house on Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to showcase a single-family custom  home built by Walters Homes. The event is open to the public and will be held at 333 S. 3rd St., Surf City, New Jersey.

Patrick Bocchicchio, broker with Walters Realty, and Walters Homes sales representatives, will be on-hand to answer questions.

This contemporary home adheres to the highest construction standards for rebuilding at the Jersey Shore. Visitors can tour the custom home which features 2,294-square-feet with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large decks on each level and elevator. In addition, the reversed living layout offers an open floor plan with numerous upgrades and magnificent views of Long Beach Island.

The ENERGY STAR® constructed home is move-in ready and listed at $1.15 million. It offers the perfect solution for buyers looking for a custom home in a coastal location fsbdt without waiting for their new home to be built. Walters Homes takes a streamlined approach to building energy-efficient custom homes on a customer's lot or choice location.

Walters Realty is a division of Walters Homes, a leading custom design/build firm with offices in Barnegat, New Jersey. For more information visit walters-realty.com (https://waltershomes.com/) or contact Patrick Bocchicchio at 609-597-6999 x1402.

Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Walters Realty
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Walters Realty, Residential Real Estate, Barnegat
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Barnegat - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share