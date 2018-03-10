News By Tag
Ayyy! Henry Winkler Added To Wizard World Comic Con Portland Celebrity Roster, April 13-15
'Happy Days,' 'The Waterboy' Star, Successful Producer, Director, Author Will Attend All Three Days; Joins Sebastian Stan, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, More At Oregon Convention Center
After achieving success as "Fonzie," originally written as a minor character but which soon earned Winkler billing alongside other series stars Ron Howard and Tom Bosley, Winkler quickly transitioned to produce the successful television series "MacGyver" and direct the film Memories of Me, among dozens of off-screen credits over the past four decades. He more recently starred opposite Kevin James in the comedy Here Comes the Boom and the TV series "Royal Pains."
Winkler is also a renowned author, penning dozens of children's books including the popular Hank Zipzer collection.
Winkler, scheduled to appear at Wizard World Comic Con Portland all three days, adds to an already star-studded lineup that includes Sebastian Stan (Captain America franchise), the Justice League trio of Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, Ian Somerhalder ("The Vampire Diaries," "Lost"), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter franchise) and others.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fourth event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, Portland show hours are Friday, April 13, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, April 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Portland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2018 Wizard World Portland, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
